Bundesliga: Reichart affirms that the Champions League is a “punishment” for Union Berlin and the club responds: “Visiting the Bernabéu…”

It is one of the issues that the world of football has least liked regarding the Super League. The teams that achieve a success in their domestic competitions will no longer be able to compete with the European elite, but will instead qualify for the ‘blue’ zone of the Super League.. If there will be 16 teams in the first division and another 16 in the second, the third can be considered a Conference League.

A22 explains the format of the European Super League

If Girona, Bayer Leverkusen or Aston Villa manage to win their respective leagues this season, they would not have the opportunity to fight in the top category with the most important clubs in Europe because They should be promoted up to two times to be able to visit the Santiago Bernabéu or Old Trafford in the ‘gold’ tournament.

To justify this decision, the CEO of the Super League, Bernd Reichart, gave Union Berlin as an example in the SER chain. The humble German club is experiencing a bad season in the Bundesliga, after having qualified for the Champions League and having fought for the league against Bayern last season. “For these teams, more than a reward, it is like a punishment. These clubs want stability and compete in a better environment where they have rivals and grow in a healthy way,” Reichart analyzed.

“Union Berlin is the perfect example of this. Last year they qualified and now they are in a worse situation than if they had grown and consolidated their European position step by step,” explained the German. In addition, Bernd Reichart stated that he had asked Union Berlin fans and managers about their experience: ” It was irresponsible to reinforce for only six games,” comments the CEO of the Super League.

Bernd Reichart: “Some of those who said today did not call me and told me…”

Union Berlin responds with its visit to the Santiago Bernabéu

The German club seems not to buy the speech of the head of the Super League, because in their official account in Spanish, they wanted to make it clear his opinion about having visited the best stadiums in Europe while listening to the Champions League anthem.

“No one will be able to take away from this fans everything they have experienced in this 2023 that ends. Visiting stadiums like the Bernabéu or the Diego Armando Maradona has been a gift that seemed utopian just a decade ago”, they have written on their social networks, accompanying the message with two images of their visit to both fiefdoms. Union Berlin is clear that this trip through the Old Continent will always be kept in the memories of its people.

