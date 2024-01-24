Bundesliga: slap scandal in Bayern win – 20 minutes

#Bundesliga #slap #scandal #Bayern #win #minutes

Published24. January 2024, 10:29 p.m

Delay shortened: slap scandal in a lackluster Bayern victory

Bayern were able to secure a narrow victory in the catch-up game against Union Berlin. However, one action caused a lot of discussion.

von

It has been restless days in Munich since the defeat against Werder Bremen on Sunday. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel was once again the focus of criticism. Good for Tuchel and his players: the record champions had the opportunity to react on Wednesday evening. Union Berlin came to Munich’s Allianz Arena for the catch-up game.

Bayern’s performance on Wednesday evening was not convincing either. The first half in particular was a strong reminder of the star ensemble’s lack of ideas on Sunday. After the break, however, Bayern came out of the dressing room with a lot of energy. After just a few seconds, top striker Harry Kane hit the ball against the post – Raphaël Guerreiro grabbed the rebound and scored the 1-0 lead. A little later, Kane scored an offside goal that was withdrawn by the video referee. But Bayern quickly made themselves content with their narrow lead again, kept it 1-0 for the full time and reduced the gap to Granit Xhaka’s Leverkusen to four points.

Face-slapping scandal surrounding the Berlin coach

Union Berlin only had one dangerous chance to score. Even Servette’s ex-striker Chris Bedia, who made his Union debut in the second half, couldn’t change anything.

Things became more dangerous for the Bayern stars off the field. Leroy Sané demanded the ball from Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica. When he kept the ball in his hands and didn’t react, Sané wanted to get the ball himself – and Bjelica completely lost her composure. The coach touched the Bayern star’s face twice. Although it only looked like a slight slap in the face, this was undoubtedly gross unsportsmanlike behavior. The Croatian coach received a red card and had to watch the rest of the game from the stands.

“Not to be tolerated, I understand the red card”

«That’s not okay. This cannot be tolerated. I understand the red card,” Bjelica told the pay-TV channel Sky after the game. He had to apologize to his team for this – but not to Sané. This provoked him: “I’m in my zone and want to give him the ball. He pushed me. Then of course I reacted.” His player Kevin Vogt interprets the situation similarly. “I don’t want to sugarcoat anything, but it’s also well provoked,” said the defense attorney.

There were no major comments from Bayern about the dispute immediately after the game.

