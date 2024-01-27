Burak Yılmaz is returning to the Super League! Kayserispor claim…

#Burak #Yılmaz #returning #Super #League #Kayserispor #claim..

Kayserispor, which lost its last 7 matches in the Super League and fell to the 9th place with 29 points, parted ways with coach Recep Uçar.

According to information received from club officials, it was stated that they parted ways with Uçar as a result of mutual agreement.

Uçar played 21 matches at the head of Kayserispor, 3 of which were in the Turkish Cup.

Kayseri team had 9 wins, 10 losses and 2 draws in these matches.

BURAK YILMAZ CLAIM

On the other hand, it was claimed that the yellow-red team met with Burak Yılmaz for the position of coach and that Yılmaz will come to the city tomorrow (Saturday).

Burak Yılmaz, who took over the seat after the resignation of Şenol Güneş, who was his assistant at Beşiktaş, played 6 matches and got 2 wins and 4 losses.

Burak Yılmaz left his job on November 10, 2023, after losing 2-1 to Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Conference League.