Burduja: At the level of the Government, we assumed that this winter Romanians will not shiver either from the cold or from the fear of bills

Publication date: 08.01.2024 19:59

Sebastian Burduja said that Romania chose to protect energy consumers by capping prices. Photo: Inquam Photos / George Călin

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, said on Monday evening that Romania has chosen to protect energy consumers by capping prices, with aid being granted from the state budget.

“At the level of the Government, we have assumed that this winter Romanians will not tremble either from the cold or from the fear of bills, declared, on Monday evening, on Antena 3, the Minister of Energy.

Sebastian Burduja stated that Romania has the fourth cheapest gas in the EU, being capped at 0.31 lei per MWh.

The state pays, from money from the state budget, the difference between the invoice price and the free market price.

Asked if there are problems with the European Commission regarding this aid scheme, which applies until March, the minister said: “Romania has chosen to protect all consumers – domestic and non-domestic (…) I was not asked considering that this scheme would violate some European norm”.

The minister stated that Romania has reached the threshold of consumption, focusing on all consumers, not just the vulnerable ones, according to News.ro.

