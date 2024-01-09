Burduja: At the level of the Government, we assumed that this winter Romanians will not shiver either from the cold or from the fear of bills

#Burduja #level #Government #assumed #winter #Romanians #shiver #cold #fear #bills

Publication date: 08.01.2024 19:59

Sebastian Burduja said that Romania chose to protect energy consumers by capping prices. Photo: Inquam Photos / George Călin

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, said on Monday evening that Romania has chosen to protect energy consumers by capping prices, with aid being granted from the state budget.

“At the level of the Government, we have assumed that this winter Romanians will not tremble either from the cold or from the fear of bills, declared, on Monday evening, on Antena 3, the Minister of Energy.

Sebastian Burduja stated that Romania has the fourth cheapest gas in the EU, being capped at 0.31 lei per MWh.

The state pays, from money from the state budget, the difference between the invoice price and the free market price.

Asked if there are problems with the European Commission regarding this aid scheme, which applies until March, the minister said: “Romania has chosen to protect all consumers – domestic and non-domestic (…) I was not asked considering that this scheme would violate some European norm”.

The minister stated that Romania has reached the threshold of consumption, focusing on all consumers, not just the vulnerable ones, according to News.ro.

Editor: Liviu Cojan

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day

Also Read:  'Smartest people' drive Freriks and Van Rossem to despair in the end-of-year special Mindf*ck. 'We are victims' | Show

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

ASUS unveils ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro – Tablets and phones – News
ASUS unveils ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro – Tablets and phones – News
Posted on
Burduja: At the level of the Government, we assumed that this winter Romanians will not shiver either from the cold or from the fear of bills
Burduja: At the level of the Government, we assumed that this winter Romanians will not shiver either from the cold or from the fear of bills
Posted on
Tyrese Haliburton hamstring injury, video, fall, carried to locker room, Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics, scores, results, highlights, latest news
Tyrese Haliburton hamstring injury, video, fall, carried to locker room, Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics, scores, results, highlights, latest news
Posted on
The South records heavy damage
The South records heavy damage
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News