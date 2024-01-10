Burduja says that there will still be breakdowns in the heating network in Bucharest: “No administration has absorbed European money”

#Burduja #breakdowns #heating #network #Bucharest #administration #absorbed #European #money

Sebastian Burduja declared that there will still be breakdowns in the heating network in Bucharest. PHOTO: Inquam Photos / George Călin

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, said on Tuesday evening, on Digi24’s Jurnalul de Sără, that there will still be breakdowns in the heating network in Bucharest, adding that no administration has managed to absorb European money. He also explained that Nicușor Dan lost 200 million from European funds, which is a failure, stating that “we can no longer allow that in 2024, in the capital of Romania, tens of thousands of Bucharest residents will not have hot water in the dead of winter and heat.

“This breakdown could definitely happen again. It’s a heating network that has an operating life of 40, 50, 60 years. The piece that exploded on Tuesday has been in operation since 1981,” said Sebastian Burduja.

He explained that “unfortunately, no administration in Bucharest, neither Firea nor Nicușor Dan, was able to absorb European money.

“Nicusor Dan finally released a program, but very late. It took him a year and a half to put the procedure in the procurement portal. It didn’t change anything about her. Just as he received it when he took office, so he took it out. He took a year to evaluate the offers and found himself until the end of 2023, when the program closed. He was able to rehabilitate somewhere six kilometers away, so he lost about 200 million from European funds,” he added.

He also added that “it is a failure and I think that in 2024 we can no longer allow tens of thousands of Bucharest residents to not have hot water and heat in the dead of winter in the capital of Romania”.

Regarding Romanians’ fear of higher bills, the Minister of Energy also said that they must ensure a comfortable climate at home.

“To ensure a comfortable climate. We are no longer in the times when we can freeze in the house. What is happening in Bucharest is not normal. We should no longer be afraid that we turn on the hot water and find ourselves showering with cold water or that we do not have hot radiators. Every Romanian must manage their budget and ensure a fair climate at home,” the minister said.

