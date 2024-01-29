BURGLARY IN SAMBAVA – A schoolgirl kidnapped then killed

Visually, the remains had been lying near the vault for several days but it was only yesterday that they were discovered.

Very early in the morning, bandits attacked the house where a fourth-grade schoolgirl lived. The criminals stole a television set and then took the teenager away. The latter was found dead three days later.

A heinous act that arouses emotion and anger. Yesterday morning, the inert body of a fourteen-year-old schoolgirl was found near a vault in Soavinandriana Sambava. The teenager was kidnapped during a burglary at her home in Menagisy Sambava in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased lived alone with her younger brother. Around 3 a.m., a squad of bandits broke into their house to seize a flat-screen television set. After having seized the valuable objects within reach, the criminals immediately took the little girl with them. The act was committed quietly, without local residents being able to intervene in time.

Identification

At dawn, an investigation was opened as soon as the authorities were alerted. A search was immediately launched and the child’s relatives issued notices on the radio. For three days, the schoolgirl’s family had no news from her.

The people around the victim were nevertheless very quickly caught up with the sad reality when the discovery of an unidentified remains very close to the Soavinandriana necropolis made the rounds in the surrounding area. Rushing to the scene, they were stunned to see that the unthinkable had happened. It is the decomposing body of the little girl who had waited for them there. The remains were in such an advanced state of decomposition that the funeral had to be accelerated. The report indicates that the death of the unfortunate woman dates back a few days.

The theory of a homicide perpetrated after the act of banditry committed on Thursday seems to be justified. This unfortunately opens up to other disturbing elements such as various attacks and mistreatment perpetrated on the schoolgirl. Physical elimination, on the other hand, would be likely to support the hypothesis that the victim knew her tormentors. The little girl found dead is named Fenomisy Aurela. She was in fourth grade at a private school in Sambava.

Andry Manase