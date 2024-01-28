BURGUNDY: Launch of the rotating Saint-Vincent 2024

#BURGUNDY #Launch #rotating #SaintVincent

The official part of the wine festival took place early in the morning, this Saturday, January 27, with the parade of the brotherhoods, the tribute to the winegrowers, the masses and the inductions into the brotherhood of the knights of Tastevin.

Updated: Find our report and 120 photographs of the launch of the Saint-Vincent tournene of Chambolle-Musigny and Morey-Saint-Denis, legendary appellations of the Côte de Nuits.

Between Mont-Blanc and Pleine Lune, the 90 brotherhoods and mutual aid societies set off from the Clos de Vougeot castle to the sound of “Drinking a little shot, it’s nice”, a tune played by a brass band to mark the start of the 80th rotating Saint-Vincent, this Saturday January 27, 2024, in the villages of Chambolle-Musigny and Morey-Saint-Denis.

The procession meandered through the vineyards in the rising sun, adorning itself with a myriad of colors before opting for a clear winter sun accompanied by a relatively mild temperature for the season despite a slight cool wind.

At the head, the fanfares, followed by the statuettes of Saint Vincent de Chambolle-Musigny and Morey-Saint-Denis. At the end of the parade, the brotherhood of the Knights of Tastevin who gathered at the town hall square of Chambolle-Musigny for a solemn ceremony marked by a laying of wreaths of flowers in homage to the deceased winegrowers and by “La Marseillaise” played by a brass band after a minute of silence.



A large delegation



Present were François Marquet (without label), mayor of Chambolle-Musigny, and Jean-Luc Rosiers (various right), mayor of Morey-Saint-Denis, the two co-presidents in the Saint-Vincent tourney 2024 Myriam Huelin and Laurent Lignier, representative respectively Chambolle-Musigny and Morey-Saint-Denis, Benoît Byrski, sub-prefect of Beaune, Myriel Porteous, acting chief of staff of the prefecture of Saône-et-Loire and former sub-prefect of Beaune, François Patriat (REN) , senator of the Côte-d’Or, Didier Paris (REN), deputy of the Côte-d’Or, Jean-Philippe Morel (PR), councilor of the Metropolis of Dijon, Christophe Lucand (PS), mayor of Gevrey- Chambertin, as well as Laurent Delaunay and François Labet, co-presidents of the Interprofessional Burgundy Wine Bureau.

Note that Gilles Platret (LR), mayor of Chalon-sur-Saône and regional councilor of Burgundy-Franche-Comté, sitting in the opposition, participated in the parade. Jean-Michel Verpillot (without label), mayor of Marsannay-la-Côte, also joined the festivities during the day.

Arrived for the religious service in Morey-Saint-Denis notably Christian Morel (without label), vice-president of the regional council of Burgundy-Franche-Comté, François Sauvadet (UDI), president of the departmental council of Côte-d’ However, Denis Thomas (LCOP), vice-president of the departmental council of Côte-d’Or, Valérie Dureuil (LCOP), departmental councilor of Côte-d’Or, and Pascal Grappin (UDI), president of the community of communes Gevrey-Chambertin Nuits-Saint-Georges. The prefect of Côte-d’Or Franck Robine discreetly sat at the back of the church during the mass.

Tribute to the winegrowers



“We come together to pay tribute to exceptional men and women, guardians of the vines, masters of the vines, who have left us. We are here to celebrate the lives of these passionate winemakers who dedicated their existence to creating wines that captured the very essence of the land and the terroir,” declared Jean-Luc Rosiers, Place de la Mairie, in Chambolle-Musigny. .

“Their vines will continue to grow, their wines will continue to age, and their stories will be passed on to future generations,” continued François Marquet. “These winemakers are not just gone, they have left behind a living legacy in every bottle we open, in every glass we raise in their memory.”

The officials then placed two wreaths of flowers in front of two miniature cabottes, symbolizing two memorials to the dead during this solemn ceremony.

Two masses for a rotating Saint-Vincent



After a first passage through Morey-Saint-Denis, the procession split in two to reach the churches of the two villages.

One of the two religious services of the rotating Saint-Vincent was celebrated by the Archbishop of Dijon Antoine Hérouard in the Notre-Dame church of Morey-Saint-Denis. The choir of L’Écho du Chambertin was conducted by Élisabeth Rossignol.

Archbishop Antoine Hérouard insists on “service, sharing and attention to others”



Wrapped in a cloud of incense, after greeting “a day of peace and a day of joy”, Archbishop Antoine Hérouard insisted on “mutual aid and friendship”, symbolized by the figure of Saint Vincent of Zaragoza , patron saint of winegrowers, and even on “service, sharing and caring for others”, in reference to Jesus’ gesture of washing the feet of his disciples.

From Genesis and the Gospel, the minister of religion broadened the texts relating to the vine and winegrowers to a message inscribed in the news and addressed to society as a whole because it encourages us to “protect [la] nature” while considering “the difficulty for those who work to live with dignity and fully from their work”. “All this perhaps invites us to better situate our relationship between man and nature.”

Inductions into the brotherhood of knights of Tastevin



The two branches of the procession having met, the official aspects of the wine festival ended with the inductions into the brotherhood of the knights of Tastevin, Place Saint-Vincent, in Morey-Saint-Denis.

Eight deserving winegrowers were inducted, a ninth was confirmed and a tenth was made commander by the imposition of the vine of Grandmaster Jean-François Curie. Co-presidents Myriam Huelin and Laurent Lignier also joined the brotherhood, as well as mayors François Marquet and Jean-Luc Rosiers.

The announcement of the next rotating Saint-Vincent in Ladoix-Serrigny was made official on the dates of January 25 and 26, 2025.

Jean-Christophe Tardivon

The atmosphere of the rotating Saint-Vincent 2024