burn more calories and improve cardiovascular health

Fitting physical activity and exercise into our daily lives is not always easy given our work and family obligations and other circumstances that reduce our time. However, the importance of carrying out some type of training to maintain our good shape leads us to find alternatives that are often compatible with our routine.

For this reason, we are all well aware of how beneficial walking is for our body and we have set in stone the daily goal that has been shown to be the ideal: 10,000 steps a day.

Our smart watches and even our cell phones tell us every step we take, so it is easy to control it and we have found in this easy exercise an accessible and effective way to exercise daily.

And yes, the cardiovascular benefit of daily walking is well proven and is supported by countless doctors and experts. However, a recent study from Tulane University in the United States has found a new way to improve our physical fitness. with another equally daily activity: climbing stairs.

He doctor Lu-Qiprofessor at Tulane University, adjunct professor at Harvard and lead author of the study, points out that “climbing approximately 50 steps a day could reduce the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by 20%.”

Improves cardiorespiratory capacity and lipid profile

An average flight of stairs contains about ten steps, so we would be talking about the equivalent of going up to a fourth or fifth floor. If we do not have stairs in our building or we live in a house, we can do repetitions or look for stairs in parks or sports venues within our reach to include this beneficial exercise in our daily routine.

“Rapid, high-intensity stair climbs are an effective way to improve cardiorespiratory capacity and lipid profileespecially for those who cannot comply with current physical activity recommendations,” says Lu-Qi, referring to modern standards that have gym work as the main physical exercise option, not accessible to everyone due to different circumstances.

Improves cardiovascular health

Increase our resistance

Burns more calories than walking due to the intensity of the exercise

Releases more endorphins due to the intensity of the activity

It is accessible to everyone

The study was conducted in the last quarter of 2023 and Tulane University observed the benefits of exercising by climbing stairs in a total of 458,860 adults.