Burnt pan? 4 tips to get it sparkling clean again

First of all: if you have a caked pan, don’t think, ‘this will happen tomorrow’. Make sure you take action immediately for the best and fastest results. Especially for stubbornly caked residues.

Method 1: Soak the stuck pan

If your pan is a bit caked, fill the pan with warm water and add a dash of dishwashing liquid. Then let the pan soak to loosen the stuck-on residue. The longer you soak the pan, the easier it will be to remove the dirt. So be patient!

Method 2: Baking soda

Are you dealing with stubborn residue? Then sprinkle some baking soda on the caked areas. Then add warm water to form a paste. Let this mixture work for a while before cleaning it with a sponge or soft brush.

Please note, not all pans can be cleaned in the same way:

Use with a aluminium pan no soda.

pan no soda. Scrubbing a pan? Use a soft sponge if the pan has a non-stick coating.

Do not use acids on an enameled pan, as this may damage the enamel layer.

3: Vinegar and water

If you prefer not to use baking soda, this is also an option: mix equal parts vinegar and water in the pan and bring the mixture to the boil. Let it simmer for a few minutes and then carefully remove the stuck-on residue with a spatula or wooden spoon. Make sure you rinse the pan thoroughly with warm water and, if necessary, a little washing-up liquid.

4: Lemon and salt

The fourth option: cut a lemon in half and sprinkle some salt on the burnt areas. Rub the lemon and salt over the pan. The acid in the lemon and the abrasive effect of the salt help remove dirt. Please note, do not use this with enameled pans!