Buró Fair: statement by the organizers regarding the complaints of the participants – Bogotá

After the controversy aroused by the claims and complaints of several of the entrepreneurs who were part of the most recent edition in Bogotá, the organizers of Feria Buró spoke out and “regretted the results obtained in sales.”

In a six-paragraph statement published on its Instagram account, Feria Buró, recognized as one of the entrepreneurship exhibitions that has had the greatest impact in the last 10 years in Bogotá, came forward after avoiding any statement in the previous 24 hours. .

At first, the organizers expressed “their solidarity with the group of entrepreneurs and indicated that they will continue to address any disagreements.”

In short, the exhibitors of this edition denounced that the Buró Fair did not have the same prominence in 2023. Furthermore, the conditions in which the event took place would have been far from ideal.

Given this, the renowned Fair reiterated its “commitment and willingness to review and correct the specific aspects that several entrepreneurs have pointed out.”

On the other hand, in the same statement, Feria Buró saw fit to mention some achievements with other brands.

“40% of the ventures that have begun their projection in Buró, today constitute consolidated brands and companies, and that currently maintain Buró as a reference for the launch of their innovations and projection”

“As we have always done, we will continue working and adopting the decisions that are most appropriate to continue supporting so many people who continue to bet on their dreams and those of the country,” the text reads.

Finally, the organizers thanked the exhibitors for their understanding and regretted the losses that some had.

What happened at the Buró Fair in Bogotá?

The Buró Fair was held in the parking lot of the Hacienda Santa Bárbara shopping center.

On this occasion, the Buró Fair took place from December 13 to 17 in the parking lot of the Hacienda Santa Bárbara shopping center.

According to several exhibitors, who invested to be able to participate in the fair, the conditions in which the fair took place would have been far from those expected.

As they reported in several videos shared on social networks, “there was no advertising”, the place “smelled like a pipe” and people “were suffocating from the heat.”

Furthermore, as they expressed in the recordings that became a trend, the losses of some participants in the event would have been millionaires.

“I lost my entire investment: eight million, plus everything I invested in the product,” said one of those affected.

“I took out a loan and didn’t even collect the rent for the stand,” claimed another.

As soon as the controversy broke out, EL TIEMPO contacted the organizers of Buró. However, there was never a response.

Read the full statement from Buró

As a result of the versions circulating on social networks, which show the dissatisfaction of a group of participants in the fair, from the Buró organization we consider it appropriate:

1. Express our solidarity with the group of entrepreneurs, whose sales results are far from the forecasts and projections expected for this occasion. We will continue to address your disagreements0020in light of what was agreed in the respective contracts. As an entrepreneurship platform with a total of 25 editions held in the last 10 years in which Buró has promoted more than five thousand new and already consolidated brands; We can attest to the many efforts made, both by the organization and by each and every one of the exhibitors, to add up and together achieve a fair that satisfies the needs and expectations of all those involved.

2. Reiterate our commitment and willingness to review and correct those specific aspects pointed out by some entrepreneurs, taking into account that the chosen fairground was also the headquarters of the Buró edition of July of this year, in which the performance of the fair and The functionality of the venue met expectations with highly satisfactory results.

3. Express our commitment to Colombian entrepreneurs. As we have always done, we will continue working and adopting the decisions that are most appropriate to continue supporting so many people who continue to bet on their dreams and those of the country. It is appropriate to highlight that 40% of the ventures that have begun their projection in Buró, today constitute consolidated brands and companies, and that even today they maintain Buró as a reference for the launch of their innovations and projection.

4. Special thanks to all those entrepreneurs and strategic associates who have surrounded us with their understanding and support in these circumstances, among them the more than 250 exhibitors who, after this edition, have reported satisfactory sales or sales exceeding their goals.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

