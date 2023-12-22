Burping syndrome: Effects and treatment

#Burping #syndrome #Effects #treatment

Researchers reveal that people who cannot burp experience embarrassment, anxiety and depression, as well as physical pain.

The disorder, medically known as R-CPD, causes abdominal bloating, gurgling sounds coming from the chest and throat, and gas.

Also known as “burping syndrome,” the disorder occurs when the cricopharyngeal muscle in the throat cannot relax to allow gas to pass upward.

The research was conducted by a group of academics in the US state of Texas.

Researchers say many doctors are “unfamiliar” with the disease and patients are “underserved.”

They state that more research and greater awareness about R-CPD is needed.

The group noted that there is a need to study “the severity of this syndrome on a patient’s daily life, including its mental and social effects” because it can negatively impact patients’ quality of life.

Yakubu Karagama, an ear, nose and throat specialist at Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital in London, says this condition has been known to “torment people for a long time”:

“You feel this pain when you eat or drink something. Some patients have to lie down to release the gas, and some try to vomit by inserting their finger into their throat to release the gas.”

botox treatment

Karagama told the BBC that he has been treating people with this condition since 2016 by applying Botox to relax the cricopharyngeus muscle.

This treatment is “life-changing for almost every patient,” he said.

Karagama, however, emphasized that it is currently only available as a specialized treatment because there is little awareness of this condition among healthcare professionals and added:

“Imagine if I said to you, ‘I can’t burp.’ That’s the problem. Most people laugh at that. People don’t understand the physiology of burping.”

Karagama stated that it is not known how many people have this condition, but he believes it is common:

“Many people do not even know that the symptoms they experience are caused by this condition. The majority of patients who come to my clinic say they have had this disease all their lives.”

Stating that patients suffer “unnecessarily”, the expert said that funding is needed to conduct clinical research on this condition.

This study, based on a survey of 199 people who were unable to burp, concluded that awareness of the condition among healthcare professionals was low and that a better understanding of the disease could improve diagnosis and treatment rates.

The study highlights a general “prevalence of psychiatric symptoms” in people with difficult-to-diagnose conditions and the importance of investigating the effects of this condition on mental health.