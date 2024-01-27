Bush taxi driver dies in accident

In Andranomanelatra, on National Route 7, just opposite the gendarmerie outpost, a bush taxi collided with a truck at midnight on Thursday. The report shows the death of the driver of the public transport vehicle, aged 51. Eleven of its passengers were injured. Three of them were quite seriously injured.

Their first aid was carried out at a local hospital. They were then transferred to the regional reference hospital center in Antsirabe. The remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same establishment.

The bush taxi, Mercedes Sprinter brand, connects Antananarivo and Fianarantsoa. That night, he was heading south when the journey suddenly turned into horror. The driver dozed off at the wheel, according to the investigation carried out by the gendarmes.

On a straight line, he drove straight into the heavy goods vehicle, a Renault, parked on the other side of the road. The frontal impact caused enormous material damage. The Highway Police Brigade is responsible for the rest of the investigation.

