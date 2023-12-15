Business and the labor market are on the verge of transformation: experts have revealed what changes will soon be inevitable

#Business #labor #market #verge #transformation #experts #revealed #inevitable

A business experiencing the digital revolution can create greater added value with the help of technology than it might seem at first glance. But this will require a flexible approach to change and the ability to anticipate at least one step ahead, experts say. According to them, along with the technological breakthrough, the entire business ecosystem and approach to talent attraction and retention will have to change. On November 28, foreign and Lithuanian experts talked about what the labor market will look like soon, what changes the business will have to implement and in which areas the value of human contact will increase. at the “ES+U” conference.

Employee expectations will change

The labor market has recently been going through a turning point: the impending technological revolution, the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) into various industries, the entry of generations Y and Z into the labor market, and other factors are rapidly changing the way the market operates. Experts notice that a new approach to work is gradually becoming more and more established, when a person seeks to satisfy not only professional, but also personal and social needs in the workplace.

Strategist, futurist, founder of Hackamsters, a company that develops new technologies in the fields of smart cars, homes, health and cities, Saher Sidhom conducted a study together with the University of London. The data showed that an increasing number of employees are looking for meaning, community and a sense of well-being at work. This paints a new perspective for organizations for whom it will be important to attract the desired talent in the future.

Strategist, futurist and founder of Hackmasters brand Saher Sidhom.

“Only adaptive organizations will be able to exist in the future. They will have to be fast, smart, create a safe environment for employees, organize and offer spaces for collaboration, and be sensitive to the needs of employees. The resilience of business enterprises, the ability to experiment and react to the processes taking place in the environment will become an example to follow,” he said.

In his opinion, the change in organizations will dictate a certain need for new skills. According to the expert, in the age of technology, “soft” skills will become more and more important: the ability to collaborate, critically assess the information received, and boldly and creatively search for new solutions.

“Eventually, among the most sought-after and desirable qualities of employees, curiosity will also emerge. There are two types of people: know-it-alls who are reluctant to learn or embrace innovation, and learners. The latter are distinguished by the already mentioned quality – curiosity. They constantly ask questions, are interested in the environment around them, and this leads them forward. And if they move forward, the whole organization will also move forward,” concluded S. Sidhom.

Competitiveness will be determined by flexibility and speed

The changing labor market is not the only recent challenge for business. The dynamic geopolitical situation and changes in the macroeconomic environment have adjusted the plans and operational strategies of many business organizations. However, looking to the future, the need for automation to maintain international competitiveness will grow rapidly.

“Compared to other Central European countries, Lithuania has made the biggest leap since joining the European Union, but largely due to the drive, flexibility, ability to adapt and reorient the business itself. Despite the external stimuli facing businesses, we have another problem – our economy is still based on traditional economic pillars. The industry that generates a fifth of our GDP is very labor-intensive, feels the breath of the middle-income trap on its back, so it practically has only one path left for them – either to automate and invest in technological progress, reduce dependence on the rapidly increasing labor cost factor, or drop out of the competitive race. – said I. Genytė-Pikčienė, economist of Šiaulių bankas, in the discussion “Investing in Lithuanian business: what is in the spotlight?”, which took place during the conference.

The macroeconomics expert emphasized that Lithuania should act quickly, and domestic companies should flexibly adapt to changing external conditions. This is due to the size of the country and the openness of the economy.

“Our economy must have a combination of flexibility and speed to help us navigate. The foundation of a successful economy is the same productive actions – jobs, talents, capital, financing flows, which help to consolidate processes and accelerate them,” the economist concluded.

Changes are inevitable in other areas as well

The technological breakthrough will not overtake public services, especially social ones. In contrast to other fields, here the value of human contact will increase. “However, at the same time, there will be a need to more carefully evaluate the efficiency and attractiveness of the services provided. We are already noticing this trend,” Arūnas Survila, a convinced developer of the empathy industry in Lithuania, is convinced.

Arūnas Survila, the developer of the empathy industry in Lithuania.

“Although more and more human functions are being robotized and our jobs will continue to be replaced by AI, I am convinced that the value of human contact will become something of a luxury item.” We will begin to appreciate more the work, the services that people provide to people, because we will understand more and more the added value that it creates. I would see changes in another area as well – the further, the more the need for services aimed at human well-being and psychological state will grow”, A. Survila shared his insights.

Check out all the conference announcements! You can find them on the www.esukonferencija.lt page. The EU+U conference was held on November 28 in Vilnius. The event was organized by the Central Project Management Agency, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania and the Innovation Agency.

