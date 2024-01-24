BUSINESS LIFE – The Niag printing company is ISO 9000 certified

A quarter of a century in existence is a notable achievement, and it demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to improving the quality of its services. This is the New Graphic Arts Printing Company (Niag) which yesterday celebrated obtaining ISO 9000 certification, version 2015, of its quality management system. It was Socotec Certification France which supported it in the process leading to this result.

“Certification is not an end in itself, but requires a continuous effort on our part, of which we are fully aware. We are committed to evolving and adapting to future changes in the industry,” said Lalaina Andriantsitohaina, general administrator of the printing company.

The ceremony also marked a significant moment of passing the torch between old and new generations of business leaders. Lalaina Andriantsitohaina is the granddaughter of Niag founder Charles Andriantsitohaina, who established the company in 1949 and kept it running for 75 years, overcoming the country’s socio-economic and political challenges.

Madagascar Express