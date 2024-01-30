BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Studio Edna wins the Super Winner title

Studio Edna wins the Super Winner Business of the Year award from Memento.

For the third time, Memento, in collaboration with the firm FTHM Consulting, has established the “Company of the Year” ranking to reward the performance of Malagasy companies. Studio Edna won the title of Super Winner during this third edition. The trophy presentation took place this Friday at the Hotel Le Louvre Antaninarenina.

Studio Edna succeeds Moringa Wave and Savannah Spices. “Founded in 2020, Studio Edna specializes in the creation of 3D computer graphics for real estate developers, architects and communications companies. Studio Edna has already been recognized by Millennials by JPM in 2022 in the International Outreach category,” according to the Memento manager. The ranking was evaluated according to five criteria. Finance, human resources, commerce and marketing, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and innovation. This constitutes a benchmark for measuring business performance in Madagascar. In addition, the Jury is made up of people responsible for companies in Madagascar such as the Groupement des Entreprises de Madagascar (GEM), Fivmpama and the Jeune Patronat de Madagascar (JPM).

The presentation of the trophies was an opportunity to salute the exceptional successes of Malagasy companies. The event of this Thursday, January 25 also marks the official publication of No. 533 of the Madagascar Special Memento, entitled

“In search of balance between growth and natural capital”. This issue highlights economic orientations, natural capital, human capital and sustainable mobility, crucial subjects adapted to the Malagasy context. Memento is the market leader in economic magazines in the Indian Ocean.

Miora Raharisolo