Business Roundtable Portugal launches comparative platform to stimulate competitiveness

‘Comparar para Crescer’ establishes comparisons between Portugal and a group of eight comparable countries in 30 indicators over the last 23 years, aiming to provide quality information for the design of policies that place the national GDP per capita once again among the 15 highest high in the EU.

The Business Roundtable Portugal (BRP) association launched this Tuesday a comparative statistical tool to help diagnose the loss of competitiveness of the Portuguese economy and reverse this trend, at a time when the country is debating proposals in the run-up to the legislative elections on March 10 .

The ‘Comparar para Crescer’ platform was launched in partnership with KPMG and InformaDB, using public data from INE, Eurostat and Pordata to establish a comparison across 30 key indicators with a group of countries comparable to Portugal. With statistical series starting in 2000, the comparison group was established based on economies that, at the beginning of the century, had a GDP per capita similar to the national one.

After 23 years, BRP sets out as one of its objectives to return Portugal to the group of 15 countries with the highest GDP per capita in the European bloc, after having been overtaken by several cohesion countries.

“To make appropriate decisions, it is essential to have information. This tool attempts to respond to this need using partners with great credibility and based on public, verifiable data that allows decisions to be based on concrete information”, explained Vasco de Mello, president of the association, to JE.

During the presentation of the platform, the group’s president José de Mello had stated that the country needs “to have the capacity to increase our ambition”, urging that this “becomes a national goal”.

Previously, Nuno Amado, president of Millennium BCP and member of the BRP board, had argued that, “if there is no evolution in policies towards being pragmatic, investing in civil society, companies, accelerating the speed of execution, we will not grow at the necessary speed.”

More than “the money spent”, it is important to understand “the financial effort” that agents have to make to be able to count on the goods and services necessary for their prosperity, continued Nuno Amado, justifying the importance of ‘Compare to Grow’ .

The platform compiles 30 indicators divided into four areas – global performance, people, companies and the State – BRP’s main axes of action, establishing a comparison with the rest of European economies, with a focus on eight countries: Spain, Italy, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Estonia and Hungary. Economies such as Malta and Cyprus were left out due to their size, explained Pedro Ginjeira do Nascimento, secretary general of the BRP, while Croatia entered the EU too recently to provide a relevant comparison.

Being still a ‘zero version’, it is expected that it will have more sectoral analyzes and analysis ‘snapshots’, indicated those responsible for the association.