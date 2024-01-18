Businesses abound in Antananarivo

The president of FIVMPAMA, Rivo Rakotondrasanjy, speaks with knowledge of the facts.

Accuracy for useful purposes. Everyone knows and no one is unaware that the Capital concentrates the vast majority of economic activities. All sectors combined. But few related statistics are available, reliable and updated.

Rivo Rakotondrasanjy, president of FIVMPAMA (Malagasy Employers Group), on his personal Facebook page has perhaps filled this gap. He shared a publication according to which “Antananarivo Renivohitra has 92,714 companies or other formal structures that create wealth and jobs, or 54% of the workforce of the entire Analamanga Region, and 20% of the entire Country” .

Figured data that could be of… capital importance for the future councilor of the Capital. The position of mayor being vacant by the appointment of Naina Andriantsitohaina as Minister of Spatial Planning and Decentralization.

Also, the Capital has become an almost ceaselessly buzzing hive. It aspires and attracts towards itself an army of workers, unskilled in most cases. Dealing with small retail businesses. A frantic rural exodus which makes the management of a city more than complicated whose public infrastructures, obsolete and exposed to acts of vandalism, are set up as a means of subsistence. Not to mention the reluctance of taxpayers to pay their taxes.

Rivo Rakotondrasanjy’s revelations, as valuable as they are, conceal another aspect of the underground economy. The weight of the informal sector on the scale of the real economy. According to estimates published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, MEF, “the added value created by informal production units, UPI, is estimated at 2,627 billion ariary per month, or 31,523.7 billion d ‘ariary per year. This is what is put forward in the Diagnostic Report on the business environment of Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, MSMEs, and the informal sector in Madagascar.

This financial flow, its sprawling daily ramifications, visible to the naked eye in the Capital and its surroundings, often escape the cracks of tax control, hence its name “informal sector”. To measure its importance if not its omnipotence, other figures speak for themselves. “It is indicated in this study financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) that the informal sector had contributed to 46.5% of the nominal GDP of the Big Island in 2021. And it is trade which had been the branch of activity which contributed the most to the creation of this wealth at the time. The average turnover of these UPIs in 2021 was estimated at 64,905.6 billion ariary (…)”

Eric Ranjalahy