Businessman arrested for defrauding more than 300 young people with the promise of jobs in Huíla

Accused of crimes of qualified fraud, with two visits to the Police for the same situations last year, the SIC arrested one of those responsible, in the province of Huíla, linked to the Angolan business group HHB Lomboleni, which claimed to have available financing of 355 million euros , intended for an agricultural, livestock and industrial project for the next 10 years across the country.

This is a 53-year-old citizen, supposed businessman, one of those responsible for HHB Lomboleni, a company dedicated to providing services and professional training, with headquarters in the municipality of Chibia, and a branch in the commune of Arimba, in Lubango. It has existed for more than two years, but its actions were projected across the country, where it planned to employ more than 300 young people in each of them, according to the local press.

Until October 2023, the aforementioned company had thirty shareholders, of which 26 are Angolan and the rest are of Brazilian, Israeli and French nationality. In addition to France, Israel and Brazil, the company has agreements with counterparts in Japan and South Africa, in the training segment.

According to the SIC spokesperson in Huíla, inspector Segunda Quitumba, the citizen was arrested in the second week of the current month, in the Lucrécia neighborhood, municipality of Lubango, adding, on the other hand, that the suspect posing as a businessman , went to the municipality of Quipungo, and went to two cereal sellers, having requested 181 bags of corn and massango, valued at more than six million kwanzas, with the promise to pay the following day, a fact that was not fulfilled .

The officer stated that as a result of investigations, it was possible to determine that the officer, now detained, despite the fraud he is accused of, had also claimed more than 200 victims in the municipalities of Chibia and Matala, with the promise of employment, requesting from 15 to 50 thousand kwanzas, each one to make it effective.

He highlighted that the suspect has already been detained twice, for the same practices, but never came to trial, all in 2023, so this time the most serious measure of coercion was applied to him, preventive detention.

