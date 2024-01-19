Businessmen criticize the SII evasion report and ask for a technical table, but Frigolett comes to their defense

#Businessmen #criticize #SII #evasion #report #technical #table #Frigolett #defense

Since the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, revealed that the evasion rate for the first category tax was 51.4%, the debate and criticism from the different business sectors, the association of accountants and some tax practitioners have not stopped. The objections point out that the methodology used is not correct nor does it follow international standards.

A new criticism adds to the report prepared by the Internal Revenue Service (SII), with the advice of Michel Jorratt. This time it was the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC), which, through its tax commission, analyzed the methodology used to prepare this document.

Although the CPC recognizes the importance of updating the estimate of the compliance gap in VAT and First Category Income Tax in Chile, as it constitutes an essential input to discuss appropriate policies to combat evasion and informality, raise a series of doubts regarding the results of this report.

The first thing they point out is that “the figure of 51.4% non-compliance with the first category income tax seems disproportionate for the reasons set out below. This figure would imply that more than half of the amount of the main tax obligation of companies is not being delivered to the fiscal coffers, with the consequent detriment to the provision of public goods, the satisfaction of social rights and tax morale and general confidence in the country’s tax and economic system,” they point out in a document that bears the CPC logo.

Likewise, the business union maintains that “the problem of a poorly made diagnosis is that it leads to erroneous public policy proposals, and unfounded expectations: in the context of the Pact for Economic Growth, Social Progress and Fiscal Responsibility, there is a risk of committing greater permanent public spending, whether on pensions, health, security and care, on uncertain income, thus widening the fiscal deficit and irresponsibly increasing public debt and interest expenditure to pay it.”

The CPC report details that, first of all, the methodology used in the study does not allow the causes of the compliance gap to be disaggregated. “The report uses the top-down or macroeconomic methodology to calculate tax non-compliance with the First Category Tax. This top down method works with the Gross Operating Surplus of the National Accounts of the Central Bank and makes the corresponding adjustments. The advantage of this method is its simplicity and low cost, but it is not the most used at the OECD level in the case of direct taxes, such as income tax, because it does not allow the disaggregation of the causes – by segment of companies (SMEs or large), origin (national or foreign) or informality – which weakens the consequent public policies against evasion,” they point out.

Likewise, they mention that the same SII report refers to the estimate of tax non-compliance of 6 countries – Australia, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States -, all of which use the bottom-up method, and none with non-compliance estimates. greater than 15%.

Secondly, says the CPC, many doubts arise about the accounting treatment of company losses. “Although the SII report follows the guidelines that the IMF establishes that should be carried out when applying the descending method with the Gross Operating Surplus (EBE) as a starting point, it is striking that the adjustment for losses (for the year and previous) increases the tax base of the First Category Tax, even by more than 50% (for the year 2020),” they comment.

Finally, they detail in the business community, the estimated figure of tax non-compliance for the first category tax suffers from other reasonableness problems. “In 2021, Chile had a collection of 3.8% of GDP due to the First Category Tax, while the OECD average was 3.3%. This higher percentage of collection as a percentage of GDP with respect to OECD countries would not be intuitive or reasonable if Chile had an evasion level of more than 50%, when the calculations of the OECD countries do not even exceed 15% evasion.

The other thing they argue is that “it does not seem logical to jump from the last calculation of the evasion level of 31% in 2009 to 51.4%, when the SII has been an organization internationally recognized for its work and considering all the progress towards greater formality of our economy during the last decade, driven by measures such as electronic invoices, the digitalization of processes and the increase in powers of the SII, especially with the 2014 tax reform.

For this reason, it is emphasized that “all of the above makes the estimated percentage of non-compliance of more than 50% of the First Category Tax disproportionate,” they assert and add that “the diagnosis, then, is erroneous or, at least, debatable. But even if the method used was correctly applied, it offers a fairly blind diagnosis, since it fails to identify in which type or size of companies the non-compliance is concentrated.”

For all this, the CPC requests “the tax authority (Treasury) to conduct a detailed review of the evasion report, its methodology, reasonableness and reliability and we propose the convening of a technical commission to propose the scope, methodologies and reliable sources of information.” in determining the tax compliance gap.”

07/27/2023 CPC MEETS WITH MINISTER OF FINANCE MARIO MARCEL PHOTO: MARIO TELLEZ / LA TERCERA

Faced with the questions, the director of the SII himself addressed the questions that this report has had. First of all, he clarified that this is a preliminary report and that the final version will be known at the end of April. In that sense, he pointed out that the criticisms and suggestions of businessmen will be incorporated into this document.

“Most of the elements they have presented are being considered. What we will probably do to ensure there is more transparency and better interpretation of those who analyze the results, not being the producers, is to make technical boxes where these elements are detailed, specified and quantified in the impact they have on the non-compliance gap,” he said. the director of the SII.

However, the director noted that “many of these issues are extremely technical components and from the point of view of the effects they may have on the greater or lesser estimate of the gap, they are situations that explain decimals and not percentage points. And a good part of these objections are considered in the methodology.”

Frigolett emphasized that “we are reviewing (the methodology), but more than anything from a conceptual approach. We continue with work with the Central Bank, but we are talking about situations that will have modifications in the margin, because the clarifications that have been made that some technical things would not be included, most of them are and others that are not explicit, because are included in others. The figure will remain around 50% evasion.”