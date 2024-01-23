But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros

#healthcare #workers #long #covid #receive #oneoff #euros

ANPZorg employees in summary proceedings demanding compensation for those with long covid

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 20:43

Only 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off financial support of 15,000 euros. This is what outgoing Health Minister Helder wrote to the House of Representatives.

Only 806 of the healthcare workers who contracted long Covid during the corona pandemic have reported. That is hundreds less than previously estimated. 340 applications have been rejected, forty applications are still open. 37 applicants submitted their reports too late, the minister says.

The scheme is only for healthcare workers in healthcare institutions who provided intensive care to Covid patients in the first corona wave (March to June 2020), when they themselves became ill and developed long Covid. Supporting administrative and technical staff and healthcare workers who later contracted Covid, resulting in long Covid, are not included.

Unattainable administrative threshold

The FNV was already very critical of the scheme in advance. Sometimes as many as nine documents must be submitted with an application. The union calls this an unattainable administrative threshold.

Helder takes into account that not everyone who is entitled to it has yet submitted an application. She is investigating whether she can open the scheme again soon. This must be agreed in the cabinet. We will also look at whether communication can be improved.