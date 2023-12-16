But where are we going here? – Freedom

#Freedom

What had to happen, in our decadent and completely crazy society, has happened. Mgr Bernard Genoud, who died 13 years ago, is accused of abuse between 1980 and 1990. Without doubting his accuser, I am convinced like many priests that it is time for this to stop and that the current and living culprits be distanced from churches and society.

But here we are, is our justice system still capable of delivering justice? I doubt it when we see the decisions of the justice of the peace dismissed, the appeals to the Cantonal Court canceled for formal defects and returned to the Federal Court whose verdict is not necessarily convincing, with an appeal to Strasbourg at stake! Yes, where are we going? And it’s the same thing with our politicians! Who, depending on party or various interests, votes for the common interest? There are still a few.

It becomes and always has been easy to accuse a dead person and a high dignitary at that. The press loves it

