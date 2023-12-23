Buying a graphics card? So wait a little longer, Nvidia will shake up the middle class – Živě.cz

#Buying #graphics #card #wait #longer #Nvidia #shake #middle #class #Živě.cz

Are you looking for a mid- or upper-mid-range graphics card? It is better to wait with the purchase, it is not only a matter of higher pre-Christmas prices, but above all Nvidia will present three new upper mid-range graphics cards in January, their introduction should also affect the prices of currently sold models. Specific dates have been leaked to the site, and Videocardz.com also has the expected specifications.

Nvidia is preparing a so-called refresh, i.e. the launch of new models built on the same architecture as the last generation. The GeForce RTX 4070 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4080 Super will therefore not offer revolutionary parameters, but will benefit more from the gradual optimization of the production process. Thanks to its tuning, the amount of defects on semiconductor chips is reduced, so Nvidia does not have to lock such a large area of ​​​​the chip and can “without work” increase the number of CUDA cores.

Key data for RTX 40 Super

Official announcement: January 8

NDA on RTX 4070 Super reviews: January 16th

RTX 4070 Super Launch: January 17th

NDA on RTX 4070 Ti Super reviews: January 23rd

RTX 4070 Ti Super Launch: January 24th

NDA for RTX 4080 Super reviews: January 30th

RTX 4080 Super launch: January 31st

At the highest of the new models GeForce RTX 4080 Super an increase in CUDA cores from the original 9,728 to 10,240 is expected, while maintaining a maximum power consumption of 320 W and 16 GB of VRAM. GeForce RTX 4070 Super will be a bigger jump, going from 7,680 CUDA cores to 8,448, VRAM will also increase from 12 to 16 GB, and the 285 W power will remain the same as the model without the word “Super” in the name. Another big improvement awaits GeForce RTX 4070 Superfrom the original 5,888 CUDA cores to 7,168, 12 GB of VRAM remains and the power consumption rises by 25 W to 225 W, possibly forcing the use of a 12-pin VHPWR connector.

The biggest question remains how prices will change. Nvidia may make a last minute decision in this regard, but behind the scenes MLID or RGT are talking about overall price cuts. In particular, the RTX 4080 Super replaces a heavily overpriced card, and the minimal changes suggest that Nvidia could lower the price by as much as CZK 5,000. Even if the company doesn’t do so, the RTX 4070 Ti Super will also have 16 GB of VRAM and only slightly lower performance, so it has the potential to be a great choice.

The fates of the original RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti models are most likely sealed. Each of these cards will have a new model just above and just below them, so instead of unnecessary competition in its own portfolio, Nvidia is expected to stop selling them. The exception should be the RTX 4070 – the difference between it and the RTX 4070 Super should still be large, so the original model should remain on sale, but with a reduced price.

At the very least, it makes sense to wait until January 8 for the official prices of new products when buying a new graphics card, as prices across the entire segment may change. It can be assumed that this refresh is Nvidia’s response to the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT with 16GB of VRAM and the decreasing demand for graphics cards. Rival company AMD introduced some models later, but also gradually reduced the prices of the top models RX 7900XT and RX 7900XTX.