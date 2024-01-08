Buying a house and putting it up for rent is increasingly profitable for investors. These are the cities with the highest profitability – Executive Digest

#Buying #house #putting #rent #increasingly #profitable #investors #cities #highest #profitability #Executive #Digest

The gross profitability of purchasing a house in Portugal to put it on the rental market was 7.3% in 2023, which represents an increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to data from idealista, this profitability rose 1%, after having stood at 6.3% in the same period in 2022.

Furthermore, the data shows that housing profitability is 1.7 percentage points (pp) higher than that observed in 2021, 5.5%.

Santarém is the capital of the district where it is most profitable to buy a house for investment, with a return of around 7.5%. Next are the cities of Coimbra (7%), Évora (6.9%), Leiria (6.9%), Setúbal (6.2%), Braga (5.9%) and Porto (5.9% )

On the other hand, the lowest housing profitability is obtained by owners of rented houses in Lisbon (4.6%), Faro (5.1%), Aveiro (5.5%) and Funchal (5.5%).

This study also allowed us to analyze the profitability of other real estate products, with offices showing the highest profitability, at 9.2%, followed by stores at 8.6% and garages at 5.2%.

Also Read:  Orlen is making up for losses on the stock exchange. There is no trace left after the collapse

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The (not) secret tip for a perfect figure, perfect for ‘party’ girls.
The (not) secret tip for a perfect figure, perfect for ‘party’ girls.
Posted on
Snow in Brussels: weather forecasts region by region – Le Soir
Snow in Brussels: weather forecasts region by region – Le Soir
Posted on
The former KGB officer revealed what Putin is up to
The former KGB officer revealed what Putin is up to
Posted on
Successful rocket launch should lead to first ever commercial moon landing | Tech
Successful rocket launch should lead to first ever commercial moon landing | Tech
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News