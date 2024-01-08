Buying a house and putting it up for rent is increasingly profitable for investors. These are the cities with the highest profitability – Executive Digest

#Buying #house #putting #rent #increasingly #profitable #investors #cities #highest #profitability #Executive #Digest

The gross profitability of purchasing a house in Portugal to put it on the rental market was 7.3% in 2023, which represents an increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to data from idealista, this profitability rose 1%, after having stood at 6.3% in the same period in 2022.

Furthermore, the data shows that housing profitability is 1.7 percentage points (pp) higher than that observed in 2021, 5.5%.

Santarém is the capital of the district where it is most profitable to buy a house for investment, with a return of around 7.5%. Next are the cities of Coimbra (7%), Évora (6.9%), Leiria (6.9%), Setúbal (6.2%), Braga (5.9%) and Porto (5.9% )

On the other hand, the lowest housing profitability is obtained by owners of rented houses in Lisbon (4.6%), Faro (5.1%), Aveiro (5.5%) and Funchal (5.5%).

This study also allowed us to analyze the profitability of other real estate products, with offices showing the highest profitability, at 9.2%, followed by stores at 8.6% and garages at 5.2%.