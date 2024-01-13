Buying Apple Vision Pro is not a matter of clicking and paying

#Buying #Apple #Vision #Pro #matter #clicking #paying

Apple Vision Pro will soon be for sale and that means a new era for Apple: augmented and virtual reality glasses are a whole new field for the company. But it is also new for customers: even paying is not a matter of clicking twice and paying, as you are used to from online shopping.

In the article about how you can buy an Apple Vision Pro in the Netherlands, we go into more detail about how you can obtain the device from the Netherlands. There are already all kinds of snags, but it is not a very simple process for Americans to obtain the device either. You need an iPhone or iPad with Face ID, plus a valid doctor’s prescription for the optical additions needed for people who normally wear glasses or lenses.

Face ID required

In an email about pre-ordering the device, Apple said: “If you order Apple Vision Pro, you will need to scan your face with an iPhone or iPad with Face ID. This helps us determine the right size Light Seal and headbands, which work together to give you a precise fit.” The Solo Knit Band and the Dual Loop Band are included with the headset. In addition, when ordering, Apple asks for information from your optician or doctor before ordering prescription lenses. This only applies to Americans: how that will work if it ever comes to Europe, for example, is unknown.

Apple Vision Pro will probably sell out very quickly

To find out which size Apple Vision Pro suits you best (or rather: fits you), you can have a facial scan made. For that scan you need the latest version of the Apple Store app, which has been available since January 11. This way you know that you are not buying a device that you ultimately cannot use properly.

Pre-order Apple Vision Pro

So there is quite a lot of extra information that Apple needs before you can order the Vision Pro. So it makes sense that Apple is already preparing people for this by passing on this information. The headset launches in the United States on February 2. You can pre-order from January 19, paying $3,499 for the variant with 256GB storage.

