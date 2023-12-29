BVB: Nuri Sahin will be the new assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund under Edin Terzic

#BVB #Nuri #Sahin #assistant #coach #Borussia #Dortmund #Edin #Terzic

Nuri Sahin will be Edin Terzic’s new assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund. Corresponding media reports from Turkey coincide with information from SPOX and GOAL. According to SID information, another ex-player, Sven Bender, is set to return to BVB as an assistant coach.

The 35-year-old Sahin is moving from his current employer Antalyaspor to his former club during the winter break.

“As Antalyaspor, we are very sad to part with Nuri Sahin, a very valuable coach. But we are also proud that he has received an offer from a club like Borussia Dortmund. We wish Nuri Sahin good luck in his new job “Alkan Evren, deputy president of Antalyaspor, was quoted as saying in Turkish media.

Former player Sven Bender is also expected to return to Borussia shortly as an assistant coach. According to SID, contracts have not yet been signed for either person.

The renowned Turkish journalist Ertan Süzgü also reports that Sahin Terzic is even set to take over as head coach in the summer. Terzic, tied until 2025, is heavily criticized after a disappointing first half of the season at BVB. At a crisis summit shortly before Christmas, he initially received the trust of the club management.

Terzic knows his new assistant coaches from their time together in Dortmund; Sahin and Bender once played together with sports director Sebastian Kehl. Sahin, who was born in Lüdenscheid, comes from the BVB youth team and played for Dortmund’s professional team from 2005 to 2007, from 2008 to 2011 and from 2013 to 2018. In the meantime he was under contract with Feyenoord Rotterdam, Real Madrid and Liverpool FC.

After two years at Werder Bremen, Sahin moved to Antalyaspor in Turkey in 2020, where he ended his active career in 2022. He had previously worked as a player-coach, but since then Sahin has only been on the sidelines. Last season, Sahin led the club from the Turkish Mediterranean coast to 13th place, and Antalyaspor is currently eighth in the Süper Lig table.

The 34-year-old Bender is currently assistant coach of the German U17 national team. From 2022 to 2023, Bender was an assistant coach for the DFB’s U16 team.

