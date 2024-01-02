By breaking these habits you will feel much more energetic

#breaking #habits #feel #energetic

Do you often feel tired or exhausted? You’re not the only one! From the moment we wake up to the time we close our eyes, there are habits that can significantly reduce our energy levels without us even realizing it. But don’t panic: breaking these habits will have a positive impact on your energy level.

Lifestyle change

Are you already tired when you wake up or do you regularly suffer from an unconquerable afternoon slump? These could be signs that the way you are living is not good for your energy levels. Especially when you are constantly busy and ‘on’, it is difficult to find moments of peace to recharge your energy level. Dr. Alfred Talliaprofessor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical Schoolexplains that a number of simple adjustments to your daily routine can help optimize your energy levels.

1. Exercise sufficiently

If you know that you don’t exercise enough during the day, try to include exercise in your daily routine. Research has shown that daily exercise is essential for increasing energy levels. And no, you don’t have to be in the gym every day or running for hours. Dr. Nina Vasanchief medical advisor at the mental health app Realtold HuffPost: “Even movements that require minimal effort appear to increase your oxygen supply and hormone levels, which provides an energy boost. It’s the number one tip I recommend to anyone feeling fatigued.”

2. Limit your caffeine intake

Caffeine, it is something that many people can no longer live without. Especially when your energy is low, it is tempting to boost yourself with a few extra cups of coffee. However, taking too much caffeine can have the opposite effect, which only increases fatigue. “If you consume large amounts of caffeinated drinks throughout the day, it will most likely affect your sleep patterns. This can in turn affect your energy level,” says Tallia.

It is important to note that cold turkey Cutting back on caffeinated drinks can initially make you more tired. The experts therefore suggest that you gradually reduce the amount of caffeine you consume until you discover the right amount for you.

3. Drink more water

Dehydration is a common cause of low energy levels. According to Raelene Brooksdean of the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Phoenix, the reason behind this is simple: “Our red blood cells carry oxygen. Ideally, a thick and round red blood cell has full oxygen-carrying capacity,” Brooks said. “When we are dehydrated, the red blood cell shrinks and its capacity to carry a full load of oxygen decreases. Low oxygen levels are manifested by fatigue, irritability and restlessness.” If you’re having trouble getting enough water, consider investing in a handy tool like a smart water bottle.

4. Don’t skip meals

Do you normally skip breakfast or does it sometimes happen that you are too busy to have lunch? Then there is a good chance that you often feel tired. Eating nutritious meals and snacks regularly keeps your energy levels up. “Your brain needs nutrition to function properly,” says Tallia. “Many people skip meals and this causes their blood sugar levels to fluctuate throughout the day.”

While it’s only normal to occasionally wake up with low energy, chronic fatigue could indicate an underlying health problem. “If you eat well, sleep enough, integrate exercise into your daily routine but are still tired for more than two weeks, it is wise to contact your doctor,” says Vasan.

5. Combat stress in a healthy way

It probably won’t surprise you, but stress can also make you feel less energetic. “Stress has a huge impact on your physical well-being,” says Vasan. How to combat stress and increase your energy levels? Vasan suggests that the best methods for this are meditation or mindfulness, even if only for five minutes a day. But there are also other ways to deal with stress, such as the well-known journaling.

Source: Huffpost | Image: NL Image