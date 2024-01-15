By over 18%, the price of electricity for Bulgarian business will increase for tomorrow ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Bulgaria

#price #electricity #Bulgarian #business #increase #tomorrow #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Bulgaria

Electricity was traded today on the Bulgarian Independent Energy Exchange (BNEB) at an average price of BGN 218.63 (without VAT) per megawatt hour, according to trading data in the “Day Ahead” market segment after the close of the exchange.

The deals are based on tomorrow’s delivery day (January 16), explains BTA.

The energy exchange closed yesterday at an average price of BGN 184.70 per megawatt hour. This means that the electricity for the Bulgarian business for tomorrow will be more expensive by 18.37 percent compared to its price with a day of delivery for today.

The average price of peak energy (09:00-20:00) for tomorrow is BGN 249.22 per megawatt hour. Off-peak energy (01:00-08:00; 21:00-24:00) was traded at an average of BGN 188.03 per megawatt hour.

The lowest price within today’s session, with tomorrow’s delivery day, is BGN 151.60 per megawatt hour, reached for the period 04:00-05:00 a.m., and the highest is BGN 281.85 per megawatt hour – for 08:00-09:00 hours.

Data from BNEB show that a total of 90,243.10 megawatt hours of electricity were sold.

In the “Intraday” market segment, BNEB reports a total traded volume of 4,787.20 megawatt hours in the 60-minute products so far, with the weighted average daily price being BGN 207.49 (without VAT) per megawatt hour. In the 15-minute products, the weighted average price is BGN 243 (without VAT), and the total amount of electricity sold is 1084.93 megawatt hours.

