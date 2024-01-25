“By renewing its license, Orange Madagascar is strengthening its commitment to the development of Madagascar for the years to come”

In the wake of the celebration of its 20th anniversary, and its commitment to the development of Madagascar, Orange Madagascar announces that it has renewed its telecommunications operator license within the framework of the new regulations in force in Madagascar. Interview with Frédéric Debord, General Manager of Orange Madagascar.

Orange Madagascar has acquired the new global telecommunications license in Madagascar. In fact, what does this license bring you?

We firmly believe in Madagascar and its potential. This is why we have chosen to continue to invest heavily in the Big Island for the coming years. As you know, the old license that we had was going to come to an end. We have been working for several months with the telecommunications regulatory authority, and the supervisory ministry, around the various steps necessary for the renewal and expansion of Orange Madagascar’s license.

This new license, which falls within the framework of the new regulations in force in Madagascar, allows Orange Madagascar to exploit existing technologies such as 4G, 5G and even optical fiber.

Orange is proud to be the first operator to subscribe to this global license which breathes new life into competition in Madagascar.

Thus Orange Madagascar writes a new page, and above all renews its commitment as a major player in the development of the country and will continue to offer the population and businesses telecommunications services in accordance with the best international standards, specially developed at the Orange Group level.

You tell us that the future is assured with the new license. But if we look back, what assessment do you draw from the last years of Orange Madagascar?

For two years, we have accelerated our goal of connecting populations in rural and remote areas, by investing in our network infrastructure to deploy hundreds of new sites, far from major cities.

Considerable investments have been made to densify our network, for the benefit of users. For 1000 Ar of revenue, Orange Madagascar reinvested more than 400 Ar in its infrastructure without aid or subsidies.

Over the last two years, the number of our technical sites has increased by 60% with the aim of significantly improving Orange coverage throughout Madagascar, and absorbing constantly increasing internet usage. It is also in this spirit that we have increased our own transmission capacities, and set up a new northern backbone, in order to secure and improve the quality of digital services in Madagascar.

Orange Madagascar has also prepared for the deployment of 5G technology, and has set up an Orange 5G Lab in Antananarivo. All these investments will continue in the coming years as part of Orange Madagascar’s ambition to become the main provider of digital services in Madagascar, by connecting the entire population to the Orange network.

In terms of cost, however, the cost of the Internet remains a real debate in Madagascar, and the State intends to reduce Internet costs by advocating an open Internet.

The cost of the internet is not a new subject. We are sensitive to it. For several years, the customer has had the choice between several offers and services at Orange Madagascar. He can easily find an offer adapted to both his needs and his wallet. Whatever your budget. This is our strength.

At the same time, the State intends to make connection costs more affordable for an open Internet, not limited to social networks, by considering in particular the establishment of a floor price on Data. We have already started working on the subject.

Internet uses are evolving and opening up more and more outside of social networks. Clearly, Orange Madagascar wishes to encourage, through its offers and services, access to a set of applications or content, particularly educational.

This content is a key development factor for Madagascar and will give more possibilities to Malagasy companies to innovate and develop. Offers without content limits will also help reduce inequalities of access within the population.

You often associate the human with the digital. Are these key subjects for Orange Madagascar?

Our commitments to digital inclusion are numerous and have a real impact on the population. The most striking example is undoubtedly the success encountered by Orange Digital Center (ODC) Madagascar. The ODC aims to be a main lever for digital inclusion to strengthen digital skills through the empowerment of young people, women and children in rural and urban areas.

It brings together the 4 strategic programs of the Orange group, all of which are free. Since its deployment, more than 2,500 learners have been trained within the Orange Digital Center, including 60% young women. Among those leaving, more than 800 are professionally integrated.

But we are going even further in our mission of acculturating digital technology to as many people as possible. Within our more than 42 Digital Houses for Women in all regions of Madagascar, we train unqualified and unemployed women in digital technology. We offer women long-term training. More than 11,000 women have been trained since the program was rolled out.

Through the Digital Schools Program, Orange Madagascar is strongly committed to digital inclusion, and contributes to reducing the digital divide, improving the quality of education, and promoting equal opportunities. students in terms of digital education, regardless of their place of living or social origin, and to cultivate the use of digital tools in educational establishments. More than 250 Digital Schools have been deployed throughout Madagascar, and more than 400,000 students and teachers benefit from the program.

Our social actions are mainly deployed by our association Orange Solidarité Madagascar, which implements the programs of the Orange Foundation in Madagascar.

Digital training is one thing. But the job market remains complicated for Malagasy youth.

It’s a reality. Young graduates lack networks and support systems to identify these professional opportunities and enter working life. The tech sector offers many vacancies in Madagascar, it is a pool of 30,000 direct jobs for young Malagasy people.

With our loyal partners in search of human resources, we have started to deploy various solutions to provide a concrete solution to this problem. We thus set up the largest digital jobs fair in Madagascar, Zah@Geek. In 2023, the two editions met with immense success, accumulating more than 7,000 visitors and 4,000 CVs received. A popular craze that we will not fail to repeat because we believe in the fundamental role of Orange in bringing businesses and job seekers face to face.

Is Orange Madagascar also present on the subject of the environment?

Obviously yes. The environment is absolutely everyone’s business, and we are convinced that, each at our own level, we must preserve the environment and the climate. These are issues that are important to us as a responsible operator. In Madagascar, as in other countries on the African continent, we have already carried out several actions to reduce our environmental impact, and considerable efforts are being made to reduce direct and indirect CO2 emissions and contribute to the development of the circular economy.

For several years, we have used reconditioned equipment for use in certain professions, in order to reduce the carbon footprint linked to manufacturing while reducing costs. But we also aim to increase the share of renewable energy in our activities to reduce carbon emissions. This involves in particular the solarization of data centers, or the deployment of Green functionalities on the mobile network.

To return to digital technology, which is today closely linked to entrepreneurship. To what extent can Orange Madagascar play a major role?

Madagascar is a land of opportunities, and it shows. This desire of young Malagasy people to innovate and undertake is frankly impressive. To take off, they need a helping hand, support. This is what we are doing with Orange Digital Center or other bodies such as the Maison de l’entrepreneurship.

With Orange Fab, we support Malagasy entrepreneurship, by identifying and promoting digital initiatives which, as part of the digital revolution, are revolutionizing the way we care, cultivate, get involved in civil society, learn, or live in a rural area.

With the Solidarity FabLabs, we allow young people to set up a project by learning to use 3D printers, digital milling machines, laser cutters. They thus develop technical, digital and transversal skills such as project management and collective work which will be assets whatever their profession of tomorrow.

And Orange offers the pan-African Orange Prize for Social Entrepreneur competition in Africa and the Middle East to stimulate entrepreneurship. The winners will be able to be incubated and the start-ups financed by us

Tomorrow, what is the objective for Orange Madagascar?

Our ambition remains intact. And by developing the telecommunications infrastructure, while democratizing access to high-speed internet, Orange contributes significantly to the development of Madagascar’s economic and social activities.

But this necessarily requires new investments, in several areas including the network, which we will further strengthen in order to absorb the constantly increasing uses. Overall, we aim to double network coverage in 2024 to cover 90% of the population. We are also in the process of accelerating 4G deployments.

To ensure this development, it is necessary to help make 3G and 4G smartphones available to all Malagasy people, accessible and benefiting from a taxation regime that does not deter the digital economy.

And as the renewal of our license opens up the field of possibilities, several projects around optical fiber are being studied, not to mention the deployment of 5G which is underway in urban centers. The customer can expect the arrival of new services soon.

In the area of ​​digital inclusion, training and employability of young people, there too we will step up the pace. In particular to strengthen the impact of Orange Digital Center Madagascar, ODC Clubs will be deployed in many provincial towns.

A strategic player in financial inclusion in Madagascar, involved for 13 years in the digitalization of the local economy, Orange Money is today the most digital payment solution on the Malagasy market. Orange Money has established itself as the benchmark mobile payment service in Madagascar. In a country where the banking rate remains very low and where financial services are still too often reserved for a small number, we are convinced that we can still innovate to serve the greatest number, particularly for the development of financial inclusion. . Recently we opened this Orange Money service to all Malagasy people, regardless of their telephone operator.