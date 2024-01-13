BYD and Tesla will dominate the global market in the coming years

#BYD #Tesla #dominate #global #market #coming #years

It’s going to be a two-man race over the next few years. Elon Musk’s brand and the Chinese brand will dominate global markets by 2030. Traditional brands will only recover at the end of the decade, but still below. BYD’s more affordable models are helping the company gain market share, with analysts advising Tesla to launch a ‘low cost’ car.

The fight for the global electric vehicle market is at an all-time high. Chinese BYD surpassed Tesla in global sales in the last quarter of 2023, despite the North American dominating the entirety of last year.

However, this record could mark the beginning of a trend: that of Chinese rise in the global electric vehicle market. The Shenzen brand is here to stay.

The next few years will be marked by a worldwide struggle between the two companies, Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) analysts believe. The Germans from Volskwagen, the Japanese from Toyota or the French from Stellantis are the ones who are further away in this race. BI predicts that only from 2030 onwards will Volkswagen get closer to BYD with sales reaching four million vehicles globally, for each of these manufacturers. The ranking will then continue to be led by Tesla with six million units sold, which contrasts with less than two million in 2023. In 2030, Toyota will appear in fourth place, with Stellantis in fifth.

Content reserved for subscribers. To read the full version, access JE Reader here

Also Read:  US: major operation to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea, the Netherlands participates

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

News: The purchase option clause of Rade Krunic, hired by Fenerbahçe, attracted attention… – Fenerbahçe
News: The purchase option clause of Rade Krunic, hired by Fenerbahçe, attracted attention… – Fenerbahçe
Posted on
Learn to identify the symptoms that differentiate these respiratory infections
Learn to identify the symptoms that differentiate these respiratory infections
Posted on
After the largest real estate transaction in the Baltic countries in Lithuania – experts’ conclusions: foreign investors are retreating
After the largest real estate transaction in the Baltic countries in Lithuania – experts’ conclusions: foreign investors are retreating
Posted on
Tesla, 15 thousand euros for each model: bombshell news, motorists can’t believe their eyes
Tesla, 15 thousand euros for each model: bombshell news, motorists can’t believe their eyes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News