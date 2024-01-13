BYD and Tesla will dominate the global market in the coming years

#BYD #Tesla #dominate #global #market #coming #years

It’s going to be a two-man race over the next few years. Elon Musk’s brand and the Chinese brand will dominate global markets by 2030. Traditional brands will only recover at the end of the decade, but still below. BYD’s more affordable models are helping the company gain market share, with analysts advising Tesla to launch a ‘low cost’ car.

The fight for the global electric vehicle market is at an all-time high. Chinese BYD surpassed Tesla in global sales in the last quarter of 2023, despite the North American dominating the entirety of last year.

However, this record could mark the beginning of a trend: that of Chinese rise in the global electric vehicle market. The Shenzen brand is here to stay.

The next few years will be marked by a worldwide struggle between the two companies, Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) analysts believe. The Germans from Volskwagen, the Japanese from Toyota or the French from Stellantis are the ones who are further away in this race. BI predicts that only from 2030 onwards will Volkswagen get closer to BYD with sales reaching four million vehicles globally, for each of these manufacturers. The ranking will then continue to be led by Tesla with six million units sold, which contrasts with less than two million in 2023. In 2030, Toyota will appear in fourth place, with Stellantis in fifth.

