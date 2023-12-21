BYD could become the world’s largest electric car maker within days

#BYD #worlds #largest #electric #car #maker #days

In the third quarter, BYD Auto Group equaled Tesla in terms of global electric vehicle market share

Already in the third quarter, based on corporate statistics, the Chinese company BYD managed to overtake Tesla in terms of the number of electric cars produced during the period. At the same time, the American competitor continued to lead in terms of deliveries, even taking into account the forced shutdown of the Shanghai plant. Counterpoint Research experts expect that BYD will finally break into the leaders by the end of the fourth quarter.

As you may recall, BYD’s third-quarter breakout was due to the lead it gained as Tesla was forced to halt Model 3 production in Shanghai due to the need to retool the assembly line to produce a new version of the electric car. Both companies expected to produce 1.8 million electric cars by the end of this year, so their active competition for the status of the leader is quite understandable.

Experts at Counterpoint Research found that in the third quarter, the global electric vehicle market in real terms grew by 29% year-on-year, although in China, sales of battery electric vehicles increased by only 11%. The country continues to be the leader by a wide margin, accounting for 58% of the global EV market. The US is in second place with 12%, while Germany, although limited to third place, saw its sales volume grow by more than 60% year-on-year in the last quarter. In the U.S., third-quarter EV sales also rose 63%, but the continuation of similar rates of expansion in the near term has been called into question by domestic automakers’ plans to scale back their EV programs. At the very least, Ford and GM revised their plans toward a more gradual production ramp-up, while the latter also abandoned plans to produce sub-$30,000 electric cars with Japan’s Honda Motor.

Notably, the modest progress of electric vehicles in the Chinese market in the third quarter was matched by strong export growth. A total of 130,000 EVs were shipped outside of China, four times more than last year’s third quarter.

According to Counterpoint Research, in the third quarter, BYD Auto Group caught up with Tesla in terms of the global market share of electric cars (17%), and in the fourth quarter, it may consolidate its leadership. However, this statistic also includes sales of electric cars under the Denza brand, which was a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz at the time of its creation. The Chinese car giant has other subsidiary brands that are still better known in the Chinese market, so the approach to data analysis can significantly affect the balance of power in the statistics. By comparison, a year ago BYD held just 13% of the global electric car market, while Tesla controlled the same 17%.

Volkswagen remains in third place, but its share has increased from 7% to 8% over the year and sales volume is up 36%. At the same time, the top five of the most popular electric cars do not include products from this automaker. Tesla Model Y is in first place, BYD Yuan Plus is in second place, Tesla Model 3 is in third place, BYD Dolphin is in fourth place, and the compact and inexpensive hatchback BYD Seagull is in fifth place. Tesla’s sales volume of electric cars for the year increased by 27%, while BYD added 68%, and this allows analysts to count on a change of leader at the end of the current quarter.

Another interesting trend. If a year ago the producers outside the first seven together owned 47% of the world market, in the third quarter of this year their share shrank to 39%. The fourth largest electric car manufacturer in the world is Geely with all its subsidiary brands (6%), the fifth place is occupied by GAC (5%), the Korean car concern Hyundai is in sixth place with a market share of 4%, and the seventh place is for China’s BAIC (4 %). Incidentally, it was GAC that added the most to the top seven, increasing its sales volume by 72% compared to the third quarter of last year.