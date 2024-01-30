BYD is coming to Europe, but regulations, high labor costs and customer loyalty could trip up the Chinese company

#BYD #coming #Europe #regulations #high #labor #costs #customer #loyalty #trip #Chinese #company

In order to rise to the top and fight Tesla, BYD needed to go through a tough price war in China. Now that competitors are already in a “state of shock”, BYD has become a difficult company to ignore.

As BYD struggles with a falling share price, European automakers have several reasons to be optimistic that they will fare better in the battle on home soil.

The first ship loaded with electric cars to Europe recently set sail.

BYD’s orders in Europe are currently strong, amounting to just over 13,000 sales through November, according to Dataforce data.

Until production begins in Europe, which is planned, the company seems to have decided to source the cars from China. BYD’s first cargo ship has already set sail for Europe. The ship BYD Explorer No. 1 can load up to 7000 cars. The vessel is operated by Zodiac Maritime Ltd. and is leased to BYD, according to a WeChat post by China International Marine Containers Group, the company that built the vessel.

Will it flood the market in Europe?

Automakers hoping to maintain market dominance as they transition to electric vehicles have obvious cause for concern from BYD, Fortune said.

The automaker conquered the Chinese market, earned its low prices. The “Tesla killer,” as it’s called, took the market by storm with the $11,000 Seagull model — able to keep prices so low thanks to its control over its entire electric vehicle battery system. This allows it to keep prices around 40% below those of competitors.

This is good news for those wishing to have electric cars in Europe. A recent survey by Bloomberg Intelligence found that 83% of Europeans think the prices of electric cars are “too high”.

BYD currently has a small presence in Europe and is investing very serious resources to position itself on the continent.

The group plans to build a production factory in Hungary, for example.

According to a report by Allianz Trade, China is the biggest risk to the European automotive sector and could cost €7 billion in annual profits by 2030.

Despite rising deliveries, BYD’s value has fallen by more than 16% over the past 12 months.

Warren Buffett’s company Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in the group and has been divesting its stake in the company for several years. There could be several reasons for the decline, one of which is the willingness of European regulators to protect domestic producers.

EU regulators have launched an investigation into Chinese subsidies to carmakers and how they filter down to the price paid by European drivers.

In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Chinese electric cars were “distorting our market” thanks to long-term government subsidies.

Musk also said that trade barriers are the only thing stopping Chinese electric car manufacturers from destroying their competitors. Higher import duties or fines would erode BYD’s low-price advantage, perhaps enough to reduce its appeal against European rivals.

That may be why Chinese EV makers such as BYD are building production facilities in Europe to avoid the potential impact of tariffs on prices. But this will lead to new obstacles.

One of them will be the higher labor costs on the continent.

According to a analysis of job postings for 30 auto groups, hourly wages in China ranged from $1.93 to $4.27. BYD can expect to pay its workers in Europe significantly more when it sets up a manufacturing plant on the continent.

Something else could also be a stumbling block for the company — European automakers have been able to trade on the brand loyalty of customers who have grown up with their cars for generations.

Although European carmakers such as Volkswagen, Renault and Mercedes-Benz will need to build credibility for their EVs, they are likely to start on a much stronger footing than market newcomer BYD.

Meanwhile, Chinese carmakers face reputational damage if the quality of their new offerings falls short of European drivers’ standards.

Connectivity

If BYD manages to overcome the obstacles of Europe’s regulations and stubborn consumer sentiment, it will still face difficulties in adapting its affordable cars to the continent’s infrastructure, where a driver wants to charge his car, for example, there are differences between regions.

Each country has “different SIM cards, different mobile network operators”, which greatly complicates deployment compared to China or America, where connectivity is streamlined by a limited number of providers.

Some analysts also say that BYD may not be able to offer variety compared to its competitors.

If it can do that, European drivers may get used to a new car brand dominating their roads.