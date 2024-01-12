BYD sends cargo ships of electric cars to Europe. The first with 7,000 vehicles has already set sail

#BYD #sends #cargo #ships #electric #cars #Europe #vehicles #set #sail

BYD is the Chinese electric car company that has dethroned Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer. We’ll be hearing her name more and more, especially with the company’s plans to expand its reach to more markets, including Europe

BYD initially conquered the Chinese market to become the best-selling car brand in China, and is expanding overseas, and rapidly. It won the crown of the world’s largest electric car maker from Tesla in the fourth quarter.

The European country where the Chinese company’s first battery factory for electric vehicles will be built is now clear. The corporation announced that it would be Hungary.

At the moment, BYD’s orders in Europe are strong, but their expression equates to just over 13,000 sales through November, according to Dataforce data.

By the time production begins, the company seems to have decided to source the cars from China. BYD’s first cargo ship has already set sail for Europe.

The ship BYD Explorer No. 1 can load up to 7000 cars. The vessel is operated by Zodiac Maritime Ltd. and is leased to BYD, according to a post on WeChat by China International Marine Containers Group, the company that built the vessel, as cited by Fortune.

The growing presence of Chinese carmakers abroad, however, has prompted retaliatory measures from the European Union, which in October launched an investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric cars that it says are distorting the market.

Its overseas sales in 2023 exceeded 242,000 new vehicles

The first trip of BYD Explorer No. 1 began in Longkou, a port city in northeastern China’s Shandong province. It is heading to Shenzhen, where BYD is headquartered, and where it will load more goods before sailing to Europe.

The company that built the ship said BYD Explorer No. 1 is the first cargo ship built by a Chinese shipbuilder to export Chinese electric vehicles. It is equipped with two storage tanks for liquefied natural gas, which will be used as the main fuel in order to reduce emissions.

Meanwhile, the company unveiled the next model of the U7 electric car, from its Yangwang brand – vehicles that target the luxury segment and typically cost more than $140,000.

Yangwang started delivering cars in late November. In December, 1,593 models were delivered.