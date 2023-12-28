BYD will produce cars in Hungary

#BYD #produce #cars #Hungary

SIGNIFICANT INDUCTION – The BYD has found its European home: home Chinese has in fact announced the construction of a new production center in Szeged, IN Hungary. This plant will be the first built by a Chinese car manufacturer in Europe and will be built in several phases. BYD announced that the new factory will create thousands of new jobs and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and highly automated production processes. The goal is to create a world-leading plant for the production of cars powered by new energy. The new factory is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy by promoting technological exchange and innovation between China and Hungary.

TO THE CENTER OF THE CONTINENT – The BYD chose Hungary for its location in the heart of Europe: “It is an important transport hub and has a rich history of automotive expertise,” reads the announcement. It is no coincidence that the Hungarian country was also chosen by several other car brands Europeans for the production of their cars. The Chinese brand is trying to conquer Europe and in the first year it opened 230 sales outlets in 19 countries, introducing five electric models covering segments C to E. Over the next 12 months it will launch three further cars.

NO ITALY – Thus the hypothesis that it could have been there is no longer valid BYD the new manufacturer that the government would like to bring to production Italia. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, had in fact hoped for the birth of a new car factory in our territory (here is the news) and BYD was one of the most accredited candidates. The officialization of Szeged plant dampens hopes in this direction, leaving this possibility open for a handful of other brands, including Tesla, which is expected to open a second factory in the Old Continent in the coming years.