BYD will produce cars in Hungary

#BYD #produce #cars #Hungary

SIGNIFICANT INDUCTION – The BYD has found its European home: home Chinese has in fact announced the construction of a new production center in Szeged, IN Hungary. This plant will be the first built by a Chinese car manufacturer in Europe and will be built in several phases. BYD announced that the new factory will create thousands of new jobs and will be equipped with the most advanced technology and highly automated production processes. The goal is to create a world-leading plant for the production of cars powered by new energy. The new factory is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy by promoting technological exchange and innovation between China and Hungary.

TO THE CENTER OF THE CONTINENT – The BYD chose Hungary for its location in the heart of Europe: “It is an important transport hub and has a rich history of automotive expertise,” reads the announcement. It is no coincidence that the Hungarian country was also chosen by several other car brands Europeans for the production of their cars. The Chinese brand is trying to conquer Europe and in the first year it opened 230 sales outlets in 19 countries, introducing five electric models covering segments C to E. Over the next 12 months it will launch three further cars.

NO ITALY – Thus the hypothesis that it could have been there is no longer valid BYD the new manufacturer that the government would like to bring to production Italia. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, had in fact hoped for the birth of a new car factory in our territory (here is the news) and BYD was one of the most accredited candidates. The officialization of Szeged plant dampens hopes in this direction, leaving this possibility open for a handful of other brands, including Tesla, which is expected to open a second factory in the Old Continent in the coming years.

Also Read:  US core inflation is clearly continuing to decline

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”
In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”
Posted on
Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football
Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football
Posted on
Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Posted on
Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo
Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News