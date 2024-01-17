(C) Karanga spins “hicks” at El Maestro

CSKA returnee Fernando Karanga and coach Nestor El Maestro have already worked briefly together during their first spells at the Bulgarian Army Stadium. They clashed after the appointment of the Serbian specialist in the summer of 2018 and shortly before the sale of the Brazilian to China.

When Nestor arrived, the attacker already wanted to arrange a transfer and was even late for the start of training. He joined her only during the camp in Austria, and still played two controls under the guidance of the young specialist – he scored and missed a penalty in the 3:3 against Brøndby and took part in the official presentation for the new season against Tsarsko Selo (1: 1). Just three days later, however, he was sold to Chinese side Henan.

“It is normal after a strong season for Karanga that there would be interest in him and he would be sold accordingly. I wanted him to be a part of the team at least for the first matches, but from a coaching point of view it is better that it turned out that way, because I want the players I rely on to be concentrated and not think about their future”, El commented then Maestro. His compatriots Maurides and Evandro were brought in as Karanga’s replacements.

