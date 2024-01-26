Cabinda: Residents of Buco Zau receive land for self-directed construction –

Around 300 plots of land are being distributed to citizens of the municipality of Buco Zau, for the directed self-construction project. Among those registered, who received their respective lots, are former military personnel, young people and peasants in vulnerable situations in that region of the country.

The land is located in the urban area of ​​Locucuto, seat of the municipality of Buco Zau. Leandro Gomes, one of the young beneficiaries visibly moved, was happy, above all, for having received his lot free of charge.

“From now on I plan to do alignment, buy sand and start hitting blocks and soon I will have a house here”, he said.

Elder Madalena Lello said that she has no possibility of building, but that she will count on the support of her family to see her house built.

The municipal administrator, Oscar Dilo, said that the objective of this project is to serve populations in need of housing, since “”the State will not be able to build residences for all citizens who seek to realize their dream of owning their own home”.

