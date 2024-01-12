Cabinet allocates 1 million euros one-time to help liberation festivals | Music

#Cabinet #allocates #million #euros #onetime #liberation #festivals #Music

Jan 12, 2024 at 7:07 PM Update: 2 hours ago

This year, the government is allocating 1 million euros on a one-off basis to help liberation festivals with financial problems. State Secretary Fleur Gräper-van Koolwijk (Education, Culture and Science) announced this in a letter to the House of Representatives.

The money is intended to solve “acute financial problems” of organizations with “substantive activities at liberation festivals”, Gräper-van Koolwijk writes in the letter.

The State Secretary further says that the government considers it important that people reflect on the “values ​​of freedom and democracy”, and that people can celebrate in an “accessible way that we live in freedom”. “The fourteen liberation festivals in our country are part of this celebration.”

The money comes from the Ministries of Education, Culture and Science, Health, Welfare and Sport, the Interior and Kingdom Relations, and the Ministry of Defense. The government will sit down with the National Committee for May 4 and 5, the liberation festivals, provinces and other parties involved to develop plans for May 5.

The municipalities of The Hague and Zwolle sent a letter to outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte last month asking for 1 million euros for liberation festivals in financial need. Many of the fourteen free liberation festivals have run into financial problems due to the corona pandemic and the bad weather on Liberation Day 2023.

