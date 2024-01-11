Cabinet allocates up to 25 billion for grid operator TenneT | Domestic

#Cabinet #allocates #billion #grid #operator #TenneT #Domestic

The Hague – With a billion-dollar package that amounts to 25 billion euros, the outgoing cabinet wants to issue guarantees to grid operator TenneT. According to insiders, this money is needed to finance investments in the overcrowded power grid. Initially, the plan was to sell parts of the Dutch state-owned company to Germany for a similar amount, but a hitch arose.

The Council of Ministers will decide on Friday to allocate billions in aid to TenneT for a period of two years. Insiders from The Hague confirmed this after a report from NRC. The state-owned company must make billions of investments in the coming years to expand the power grid now that it is full in large parts of the country and companies and homes can no longer be connected.

Previously, the plan was to sell the German branch of TenneT to our eastern neighbors, after the Germans had submitted a request to do so. With this sale, the silver fleet would enter The Hague: the sale had to generate at least 20 billion euros for the Ministry of Finance. But due to a political impasse in Berlin, negotiations on this matter have been put on the back burner. As a result, the question is whether and when the sale will be completed.

The outgoing cabinet decides on Friday to set up a kind of ‘guarantee system’ from which TenneT can obtain money over the next two years. “It remains to be seen whether the full amount will be used,” reports an insider. “It may also be the case that the Germans will still ratify the deal in a few weeks, then the Dutch State will have to use no or much less money. In any case, the intention is to now offer peace and security to TenneT, so that planned work can be carried out in the near future.” Moreover, the construction is set up in such a way that if TenneT withdraws the resources from the billion-dollar pot, the company must also pay this money back to the Dutch State.

TenneT, which is fully owned by the Dutch State, desperately needs these resources: previous forecasts showed that TenneT will have to invest many tens of billions in the coming years to bring the network up to standard. Various grid operators previously stated that many of the power shortages that our country is facing are largely the result of the energy transition. Partly due to the construction of wind and solar parks, the massive installation of solar panels and the installation of heat pumps, it is clear that the current infrastructure is not built to handle such large amounts of electricity.

