CABLE TRANSPORT – Implementation of the cable car project is moving forward

The ticket price is not yet fixed, there would be free tickets for disadvantaged and students, at the launch

Madagascar’s first urban cable car is becoming more and more realistic. The stations and parking lots of the Orange line linking Anosy to Ambatobe are gradually taking shape. Those passing through Anosy can now see the main Anosy station, the large building opposite the Carlton Hotel. The fences installed around the site have already been removed. “80% of the work between Anosy and Soarano is completed. We will begin installing the cables on this axis in January,” declared the Secretary of State for New Cities and Housing, Gérard Andriamanohisoa, yesterday. It was during the visit to the construction sites of the six stations and parking lots of Anosy, Soarano, Ankorondrano, Ivandry, Analamahitsy and Ambatobe.

The boxes at the Petite Vitesse market may be hiding it, but the construction work on the Soarano car park is also progressing well. It is located on the second floor of a concrete building. In Ankorondrano, most of the building that will serve as a station is standing. In Ivandry, the first works are starting. Six buildings had to be removed from this location to construct a large garage that could accommodate a significant number of cabins.

Work is also starting in Analamahitsy and Ambatobe. “We are not going to wait until all the works are completed up to Ambatobe to operate the cable car. Once the work in Soarano is completed, we will be able to begin the technical test,” he continues. The technical tests will last three months. Operation of the line can only be validated once all international standards have been respected.

The start of construction work on the Orange Line, which was entrusted to the companies Poma and Colas, was scheduled for March 2023. But they began a few months earlier, towards the end of 2022. The work should last twenty-one months. Given the current state of the construction sites, this deadline will probably be extended. Gérard Andriamanohisoa admits that there is a delay in completing the project. The task is delicate. There are several standards to follow, in order to keep passengers safe.

Miangalya Ralitera