CaféCIPRA: Executive clarifies today new Political-Administrative Division

The Proposed Law for the new Political-Administrative Division (DPA) of Angola, initiated by the Executive, is already in the National Assembly for evaluation and approval by deputies.

This Thursday, 25th, from 2pm, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Dionísio Manuel da Fonseca, and the governors of the provinces of Cuando Cubango, José Martins, and Moxico, Ernesto Muangala, will speak about the proposal, at the 12th edition of CaféCIPRA, with the theme “New Political-Administrative Division: what prospects for Angola”, in an event broadcast live on the Facebook pages of CIPRA and the Government of Angola.

According to the new division, Angola will have 325 municipalities and 20 provinces, in the first phase. The two new provinces, which may be born, will result from the division of the province of Moxico, becoming Moxico and Kassai Zambezi, and the province of Cuando Cubango, divided into two: Cuando and Cubango.

“The Executive’s understanding is that the current Political-Administrative Division, with 518 communes, 164 municipalities, 44 Urban Districts and 18 provinces, no longer responds to the demands of an administration that aims to transform the municipality into a center of development”, says the MAT statement.

According to the note to which the Kianda’s Mail had access, “the objective is also to improve the management of each territorial division, bring public services closer to citizens, reduce asymmetries and make a balanced distribution of public wealth, giving a more adequate and rapid response to the needs of the populations, and taking into account consideration of the cultural, social, economic and demographic specificities of each area of ​​the country”.