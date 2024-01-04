Cafecito Martínez responds to controversial statements by Anthony Vizcaya (+Tweet)

#Cafecito #Martínez #responds #controversial #statements #Anthony #Vizcaya #Tweet

The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) does not skimp on emotions and intensity, both on and off the playing fields. And now in instances as important as the Round Robin, no one wants to lose a single match, so any detail can work for or against.

On Tuesday, Leones del Caracas and Tigres de Aragua met in the first duel of the postseason, which ended in favor of the capital’s team 6-5 thanks to a solitary home run by Gabriel Noriega in the bottom of the ninth.

The pitcher who won was Anthony Vizcaya, who in his first appearance with the long-haired team walked and struck out two rivals in the ninth inning. Precisely, one of those victims was José “Cafecito” Martínez.

After the duel, the right-hander offered somewhat controversial statements: “I have faced those sluggers before and I know what their weaknesses are. I have spent time challenging Cafecito Martínez, as well as Amarista, and I try to neutralize them. Sometimes I have failed and hit them with balls, but I learned that with my speed I can dominate them”.

Given this, the experienced Tigers outfielder responded on his official X account with a GIF, in which he reflected his surprise at such comments. It should be added that The next duel between both teams will be on Tuesday, January 9 at the José Pérez Colmenares.