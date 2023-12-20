#Cai #Tianfengs #Dismembered #Corpse #CaseThe #deceaseds #exhusband #people #charged #preventing #legal #burial #body #aunt #transferred #district #hospital

Cai Tianfeng’s Dismembered Corpse Case｜The deceased’s ex-husband and three other people were charged with preventing the legal burial of the body. The former aunt will be transferred to the district hospital

Cai Tianfeng, a 28-year-old female model and the daughter-in-law of the founder of Tan Tsai Rice Noodles, was found suspected of being murdered and dismembered in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po in February 2023. The deceased’s ex-husband, former father-in-law, and former uncle were charged with one count of murder, and the former aunt was charged with one count of attempting to obstruct justice; the other two were involved in helping the deceased’s ex-husband escape to Macau on a yacht, and each was charged with one count of “intent to obstruct justice.” “Assisting a criminal” crime. The case will be heard again at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday (20th). The prosecution applied to charge the deceased’s ex-husband, former father-in-law, and former uncle with the crime of “preventing the lawful burial of a corpse”, which was approved by Acting Chief Magistrate Xiang Shuxian; the case of the three persons was adjourned to January 29, 2024. He will be remanded pending delivery to the High Court. The former aunt’s case of intending to obstruct justice will be referred to the district court for processing; the prosecution applied for an adjournment pending the preparation of referral documents. The official adjourned the case to January 31, 2024 for further hearing, and rejected the case. I guarantee it.

As for the two defendants involved in assisting the deceased’s ex-husband to abscond, the prosecution also applied for adjournment, saying that it would try its best to finalize legal opinions in the next court. The official adjourned their cases to February 29, 2024 for further hearings. Among them, a 29-year-old female The defendant applied to revoke the bail condition of not being allowed to leave Hong Kong, but the officer refused, and the two were renewed on bail pending trial with the original conditions.

Ex-husband’s family of four charged with murder, etc.

The other two people were involved in helping their ex-husband abscond.

The police have so far charged a total of 6 people. Among them, the deceased’s former uncle Kwong Kong Kit (31 years old, driver), ex-family member Weng Kwong Qiu (65 years old, retired) and ex-husband Kwong Kong Chi (28 years old, unemployed) were each charged with one count of murder. The crime alleges that they murdered Cai Tianfeng on the ground floor of 56B Lung Mei Estate, Tai Po on February 21, 2023. The three were additionally charged with one count of “preventing the lawful burial of a corpse”, alleging that they prevented the lawful burial of the body of the woman Cai Tianfeng at the above address between February 21 and 23.

The deceased’s former aunt Li Ruixiang (63 years old, retired) was charged with “committing an act tending to obstruct the course of justice”, alleging that she destroyed information on the criminal investigation of Li Ruixiang’s murder on February 23.

The defendants Lin Shun (41 years old, employee of a yacht company) and Pan Qiaoxian (29 years old, unemployed) were each charged with one count of “assistant to commit a crime with intent to hinder the arrest or prosecution of criminals”, which refers to the fact that the two committed a crime on or about February 24, 2023 On that day, somewhere in Hong Kong, Kwong Kong-Chi was convicted of an arrestable crime, namely murder, and they knew or believed that the person was guilty of the crime. Without any legal basis for power or reasonable excuse, they arranged for Kwong Kong-Chi to escape on a yacht. to Macau with intent to hinder the arrest or prosecution of that person.

Case number: KCCC577, 640, 666/2023

The Witness Facebook page

The Witness Instagram Page

Court Witness The Witness YouTube Channel