Caixa Geral de Depósitos proposes a 3% increase in workers’ salaries in 2024 – Executive Digest

#Caixa #Geral #Depósitos #proposes #increase #workers #salaries #Executive #Digest

Lusa / Mário Cruz

Caixa Geral de Depósitos proposed salary increases of 3% for this year, a value 50% higher than that of institutions subscribing to the sector’s Collective Labor Agreement.

The information is provided by ‘Negócios’, which had access to the letter delivered to the unions, which also states that, adding up the promotions (carried out and yet to be completed) and the increase in bonuses and incentives to be paid in 2024 compared to 2023, the wage bill will grow 5%.

The bank led by Paulo Macedo guarantees that the salary increase accumulated since 2018, of 19.7%, is higher than the inflation observed in that period, which stood at 15.4%.

In this proposal sent by the institution to the unions, according to the same source, CGD also states that its salary table is 20% higher than that of the rest of the banking sector, and that it has a remuneration policy that takes into account the company’s competitiveness, the performance of workers and instructions from regulatory authorities.

Also Read:  General practitioner chain Co-Med rightly reprimanded by inspection | Domestic

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Rahul Mamkootathil bail: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil granted bail in all cases, will be released from jail today – India Today Malayalam
Rahul Mamkootathil bail: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil granted bail in all cases, will be released from jail today – India Today Malayalam
Posted on
understand what Pizane heard and did not take a position in reality
understand what Pizane heard and did not take a position in reality
Posted on
Madagascar seen by graffiti artist AIRJP Tagman
Madagascar seen by graffiti artist AIRJP Tagman
Posted on
Lyon raised an offer for İsmal Yüksek; Extraordinary meeting in Fenerbahçe
Lyon raised an offer for İsmal Yüksek; Extraordinary meeting in Fenerbahçe
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News