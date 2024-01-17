Caixa Geral de Depósitos proposes a 3% increase in workers’ salaries in 2024 – Executive Digest

#Caixa #Geral #Depósitos #proposes #increase #workers #salaries #Executive #Digest

Lusa / Mário Cruz

Caixa Geral de Depósitos proposed salary increases of 3% for this year, a value 50% higher than that of institutions subscribing to the sector’s Collective Labor Agreement.

The information is provided by ‘Negócios’, which had access to the letter delivered to the unions, which also states that, adding up the promotions (carried out and yet to be completed) and the increase in bonuses and incentives to be paid in 2024 compared to 2023, the wage bill will grow 5%.

The bank led by Paulo Macedo guarantees that the salary increase accumulated since 2018, of 19.7%, is higher than the inflation observed in that period, which stood at 15.4%.

In this proposal sent by the institution to the unions, according to the same source, CGD also states that its salary table is 20% higher than that of the rest of the banking sector, and that it has a remuneration policy that takes into account the company’s competitiveness, the performance of workers and instructions from regulatory authorities.