Caixa is already cutting interest on short-term deposits

After having given the starting gun to increase interest rates on term deposits, the state bank is now reducing the profitability of these savings products, both for 12 and six months, given the prospect of a rate cut by the ECB in the summer .

Large banks have already started to adjust interest rates on deposits in light of the prospect of a rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB), with Christine Lagarde opening the door to a cut in the summer. Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD), the largest bank in the national financial system, has also taken this step, cutting the profitability of its term deposits, both to 12 and to a shorter term, to six months, which is now subscribed reaches maturity in July.

According to the consultation carried out by Jornal Económico on the state bank’s offer, the Caixa 6 Months Non-Mobilizable Deposit, with a minimum constitution of 500 euros and a maximum of 500 thousand euros, now has a gross nominal annual rate (TANB) of 3.350%, when at the end of last year an application in this same product allowed customers to obtain a gross remuneration of 3.50%.

In the case of the Caixa Net 12 Months Non-Mobilizable Deposit, with a minimum constitution of 5,000 euros and a maximum of 200 thousand euros, the remuneration rate is 2.950% in the initial term, rising to 1.500% in subsequent terms (after renewal ). Until last month, the TANB offered by Caixa in this product was 3.25%.

When asked about the explanation for these changes to the remuneration of two of the public capital bank’s main term deposits, it was not possible to obtain a response from CGD.

“Caixa traditionally has a more loyal customer base and this gives it some room for maneuver in the savings offers it makes available”, says Filipe Garcia, economist at Informação de Mercados Financeiros (IMF), when asked whether the cut in interest for CGD could influence the rest of the sector. However, he states, “it must be recognized that CGD was not one of the last to raise deposit rates nor one of those that raised them the least, so I don’t think it is appropriate to take away any particular reading from this decision”.

The state bank was not the only one to take this step, nor the first to make a cut in deposit rates after having been the one that initiated the increase in the remuneration of these applications. BPI also cut in the shortest term, going from 3.5% to 3%. After 12 months, the bank led by João Pedro Oliveira e Costa now offers 2.5%, compared to the previous 3.5%, with a minimum of 250 euros and a maximum of 500 thousand euros, as reported by Expresso.

BCP also went ahead with a cut in deposits a year ago. In the case of the bank led by Miguel Maya, the Net Millennium Flexível deposit, with a minimum of 250 euros and a maximum of 500 thousand euros, pays a TANB between 1.05% and 1.50%. Asked whether it had also reduced profitability to six months, the financial institution said it did not comment on its commercial policy.

JE asked Novobanco and Santander whether they had made similar changes, but did not obtain any clarifications from either bank at the time of writing this article.

The step being taken by the banks follows what has been the Euribor trend in the market. Rates rose with the normalization of the ECB’s monetary policy, recently surpassing the 4% threshold. The State bank gave the starting gun to raise interest rates, targeting small savings. It is necessary to “return to normal, which is that deposits are remunerated”, said CGD CEO, Paulo Macedo, in November 2023.

But this reality seems to have changed since November, when Euribor began to fall, as signs of relief emerged from the central bank in the face of the decline in the inflation rate. The 12-month Euribor is now at 3.655%, after reaching 4.228% in September last year. The six-month Euribor, which was above 4% between September and December, is now at 3.908%.

Lower interest rates on deposits and credit

Faced with this change in trend, large banks are already changing interest rates on deposits. “It is natural that there will be a downward adjustment throughout the year, following what is happening in the money market and Euribor rates, which are also already falling in the different maturities”, says Filipe Garcia, from IMF, to JE, noting that the “maximum in deposit rates will have already been seen in the last quarter of 2023”.

But, at the same time as they reduce the profitability of savings products, financial institutions are also reducing the rates they charge on fixed-rate mortgage loans.

If at the time of the rise in interest rates, credit rates rose much faster than those on deposits, when the cycle was reversed we saw a movement at the same time. Caixa, for example, recently reduced the two-year fixed rate to 3.25%, from 3.75% before.

This decline could become widespread in the sector after Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, admitted that she could move forward with a reduction in interest rates in the summer. “I would say it is likely”, said the person responsible in an interview with Bloomberg, in Davos, Switzerland, after being asked about a possible decrease in interest rates, despite stating that she “has to be reserved” on this matter. She noted that eventual decisions depend on the evolution of some indicators.