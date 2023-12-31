Calendula: myths and truths about its medicinal benefits

#Calendula #myths #truths #medicinal #benefits

Medicinal plants and supplements are an ideal option for those looking for extra support to combat diseases, ailments and ailments (Illustrative image Infobae)

Supplements and medicinal plants have been gaining popularity in the field of health and medicine, offering a natural and complementary way to address various needs of the body and mind.

With growing awareness about the power of nature to nourish and heal, it is time to immerse yourself in this fascinating universe of therapeutic alternatives that promise to improve our quality of life, as long as it is under the supervision of a doctor.

This time we will focus on calendula, what are its properties, its level of safety and effectiveness, contraindications, side effects, as well as its reaction when interacting with medications, foods and other medicinal herbs or supplements, according to Medline Plus, a website the National Library of Medicine of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States government.

Calendula (Calendula officinalis) is a plant known as marigold. It is not the same as ornamental marigolds of the genus Tagetes grown in gardens.

Calendula is native to Asia and southern Europe and has been traditionally used in the Ayurvedic and Unani systems of medicine. The chemicals in calendula can help grow new tissue in wounds and decrease swelling in the mouth and throat.

Calendula flower is commonly used for wounds, rashes, infections, inflammation, and many other conditions. But there is no solid evidence to support the use of calendula for any purpose.

There is interest in using calendula for various purposes, but there is not enough reliable information to say whether it might be useful.

Regardless of the level of safety and effectiveness of a medicinal plant or supplement, the ideal is to go to the doctor (Infobae)

When taken orally: Calendula flower preparations are probably safe for most people.

When applied to the skin: Calendula flower preparations are probably safe for most people.

Special Warnings and Precautions: Pregnancy: Do not take calendula by mouth if you are pregnant. It’s probably not safe. There is concern that it could cause miscarriage. It is also best to avoid topical use until more is known.

Breastfeeding: There is not enough reliable information to know whether calendula is safe to use during breast-feeding. Stay on the safe side and avoid using it.

Allergy to Ragweed and Related Plants: Calendula may cause an allergic reaction in people sensitive to the Asteraceae/Compositae family. Members of this family include ragweed, chrysanthemums, marigolds, daisies and many others. If you have allergies, be sure to check with your healthcare provider before taking calendula.

Moderate Be careful with this combination Sedative medications (CNS depressants) Calendula may cause drowsiness and slow breathing. Some medications, called sedatives, can also cause drowsiness and slow breathing. Taking calendula with sedative medications can cause breathing problems and/or too much drowsiness.

There is no known interaction with herbs and supplements.

No interaction with food is known.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about medicinal plants and supplements

All about health