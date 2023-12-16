Calero does not want his past to wake him up from the dream of a comeback

#Calero #wake #dream #comeback

Julián Calero will experience a special meeting at Cartagonova. He visits the port city of Burgos CF, a club in which he was during the previous three seasons (follow the match live on AS.com). With the El Plantío team he achieved promotion to the silver category and in it he maintained it without problems, fighting at times even for the playoffs for promotion to the First Division. He left there leaving a good memory in the environment, renouncing, as he later acknowledged, a two-season renewal offer. And he went to wait, to see what he could get.

Surely, before receiving the call from FC Cartagena, Calero had several proposals on the table. Until he decided to bet on what Francisco Belmonte gave him, at a more than delicate moment on a sporting and social level. The team was bottom, Víctor Sánchez did not find the key and the fans were already beginning to look at the leaders, due to their poor planning in the transfer market. But the results did not arrive at the moment, nor has everything been rosy. Not at all.

For Calero, and for FC Cartagena, adding the last six points at stake has changed their lives. Very few believed that the team was going to react, due to the results and the sensations it left day after day. At home it was all defeats and away victories or draws escaped in added time. A slab that weighed more every week. The consecutive wins against Sporting de Gijón and Elche CF have resurrected a team that had one foot in Primera RFEF.

With three draws and two wins in the last five games, FC Cartagena has moved out of bottom position and is five points away from the relegation zone. Much remains to be done, but an important step has been taken compared to previous weeks. There are players who have taken a step forward with good results and that also benefits Calero, who has more to choose from. If we stick to what we saw at Martínez Valero, with a bad first half, there are several players who could earn a place in the eleven for what they did in the second half. One of them is Alfredo Ortuño, who scored his fifth goal, which at that time served to tie. Musto, Umaro and Lautaro may also have their chance, the latter being more complicated unless the coach opts for two natural forwards from the start.

Visitor balance

Burgos CF arrives at the match in its best moment in terms of results of the entire season. They have managed to break the drought away from El Plantío by drawing with Racing de Ferrol and winning the SD Amorebieta in the last two outings. Bolo has a problem in defense with the loss of two of its four centre-backs, Saveljich and Elgezabal, which will condition its lineup. In the last few away games he has used a line of five in defense that he will hardly be able to repeat in this match.

The black and whites have varied their playing style in this last stretch of the competition and have begun to prioritize keeping a clean sheet over looking for other more offensive options. They have not conceded a goal in the last three games and that change has begun to bear fruit.

Burgos CF faces these last two days away from home, since after this Saturday’s clash they will visit RCD Espanyol on Tuesday.

