Călin Donca was released from prison. He won millions of lei through a virtual currency scam

The businessman Călin Donca was released from prison. He was in custody for three months.

Călin Donca published a video on social networks in which his wife appears running towards him, and then the two hug each other for several tens of seconds.

The millionaire from Brașov was detained by organized crime prosecutors in September for fraud and manipulation of the capital market.

Millionaire Călin Donca created a cryptocurrency that he personally promoted online, where he presents himself as a successful businessman. Investigators say that through his claims, he manipulated the capital market and defrauded large numbers of people.

The businessman would have stated that his virtual currency generates earnings 100 times higher than the investment, and the naive would have given him around 700,000 dollars.

Călin Donca is also accused of embezzling the companies he owned or controlled. He would have been helped by his wife and two other collaborators.

He transferred the bulk of the money to a company in Dubai, which the criminal group controlled, and with the rest bought luxury cars, watches, jewelry and land in exotic destinations.

Last but not least, Călin Donca is accused of tax evasion. The damage he would have caused to the state, by not paying some fees and taxes, amounts to over 4 million lei.

