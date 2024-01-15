Calixcoca: Vaccine against cocaine addiction would help hundreds of people in Guanajuato

#Calixcoca #Vaccine #cocaine #addiction #hundreds #people #Guanajuato

León, Guanajuato.- The innovative vaccine that is being developed in Brazil and that will be used to treat addiction to cocaine and crack, will be a great incentive to serve hundreds of people who consume these drugs in Guanajuato.

Only in the four Youth Integration Centers (CIJ) in the state – Celaya, León, Irapuato and Guanajuato capital -, in the last nine years, treatment was provided to 4,822 cocaine users: there are more than 45 patients per year. month, on average, those who needed care after seeing their health and/or life affected by their addiction to said substance.

The vaccine called “Calixcoca”, which has shown promising results in animal trials, triggers an immune response that prevents cocaine and crack from reaching the brain. Simply put, the vaccine would prevent addicts from feeling the effects of the drug.

“If the protocol were to be finalized and actually have it working, it would be of great help to all the institutions that are dedicated to addictions,” admitted Luis Miguel García Barbosa, director of the CIJ of Guanajuato capital.

In León alone, the Municipal Police managed to seize 3,110 doses of cocaine in the operations carried out in 2023. In 2022, 3,845 doses of said substance were seized.

Consumption of ‘crystal’ worsens

Although the number of patients treated for cocaine addiction has been decreasing in Guanajuato, this has been because consumers have migrated to other cheaper and even more harmful substances for health, such as the so-called ‘crystal’.

After ‘crystal’, methamphetamines are presented as the second ‘modality’ of drugs with the highest consumption in the entity, and later, with up to 25 percent of consumption, is cocaine.

“We see the real problem with the drug with the greatest impact in the region, which is the consumption of ‘crystal’; “It is the drug that is most consumed and that generates the most demand for care,” warned Luis Miguel García.

“It also has to do with an entire social context. Cocaine is more expensive and in our region methamphetamines are consumed, which has more to do with economic access to acquire them.”

While there is or is not a vaccine to combat the effects of the drug, the specialist considered that it is important to continue with the ICJ line that aims at care that includes caring for the environment of people affected with this type of illness.

“The best vaccine we have in 2023 against addictions is prevention; It is very important to work on protective factors so that children or adolescents do not fall into drug consumption. The younger people are, the more dependency is generated and the more difficult it is for them to leave.”García Barbosa concluded.

Low cocaine addiction in Guanajuato

Cocaine consumption is becoming less frequent in the state.

The vaccine being developed in Brazil is an immediate response to the problems faced by that country, the second in the world with the highest cocaine consumption.

However, in Guanajuato the trend is different since fewer and fewer people are being treated for consuming cocaine, because a large number have migrated to the ‘crystal’.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Ene-Oct 2023 CIJ Celaya 307 280 270 298 297 229 186 193 105 CIJ Salamanca 95 134 140 153 63 66 62 56 30 CIJ León 214 231 243 279 278 220 137 106 87 CIJ Guanajuato – – – – – – 19 17 27 TOTAL 616 645 653 730 638 515 404 372 249

How does Calixcoca work?

‘Calixcoca’ is an experimental vaccine against cocaine addiction. It is a drug that is designed to help produce antibodies that would prevent the substance from reaching a user’s brain.

The vaccine has already passed tests on animals, and according to experts from the Brazilian University of Minas Gerais, in a few more years it could be used in the same way in humans.

