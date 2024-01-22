CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition

Talented musician Raoel Brice Mick Angelot, known as Mikakely, prominent member of the bands Zay, Samoëla, Fa’meno, and others, is currently in critical condition due to a stroke. Hospitalized in Anosy Avaratra on January 15, he was transferred to Befelatanana and must undergo a crucial operation in the Neurology department of the HJRA Ampefiloha.

His delicate condition requires immediate intervention, and the family is launching an urgent appeal for generosity to finance this operation.

“We have to put a clamp in his brain. His condition is risky, but we chose to do the operation. This is why we asked everyone who can help us financially for our father, because it requires a lot of money. He had seizures and can no longer move,” says Raoel Kessie, Mikakely’s daughter, with concern.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

