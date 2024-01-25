call for the introduction of the vaccine into the national calendar

#call #introduction #vaccine #national #calendar

Nabila Bakkass January 25, 2024 at 08:59

“I receive between one and two children every day suffering from mumps disease,” worries Dr. Saïd Afif, pediatrician and president of Infovac Morocco. This disease, he adds, is one of the childhood problems that have increased during this winter season. “It is contagious and it affects the upper respiratory tract and the salivary glands,” explains the specialist. And note that children who suffer from it present symptoms that are not always easy to manage, such as chills, fever, headaches or even loss of appetite. “In some cases, swelling appears in front of the ears, on one side then on both,” explains our interlocutor.

**related_articles[209872]**

Prevention involves vaccination

Asked about the means of prevention against this disease, Dr Afif mainly cites vaccination since it is a virus. Moreover, he specifies, the wave of mumps that Morocco has experienced this year concerns children who have not been vaccinated, knowing that currently, the vaccine is not administered to the public.

The specialist therefore appeals to the Ministry of Health and Social Protection to introduce the vaccine into the national vaccination calendar. “More than 95% of children are vaccinated free of charge in the public thanks to the Ministry of Health schedule. This vaccination program is comparable to those deployed in developed countries, but it does not include the mumps vaccine,” he regrets. The expert also calls for 100% reimbursement for vaccines, while emphasizing that one dirham invested in prevention saves us 10 dirhams in cure. For him, efforts should be strengthened to protect children against mumps disease, taking into account its possible consequences. “You should know that in certain cases, mumps disease can become complicated and give rise to mumps meningitis or sterility in adulthood,” he warns.

In addition, other viruses have developed this year and experts around the world are calling for caution. Scientists also suggest the existence of a “quadri-epidemic”. It is a cocktail of risks that presents itself in the form of seasonal flu, bronchiolitis in infants, mycoplasma respiratory infections, in addition to Covid-19. To protect yourself, we recommend wearing a mask, distancing, ventilating enclosed spaces and isolation. Calling a doctor and, if necessary, a clinical test would make it possible to detect the type of virus.