Call from HotellerieSuisse to better coordinate school holidays

Andreas Zuellig manages the Hotel Schweizerhof in Lenzerheide in Graubünden (archives).

In the SonntagsZeitung, HotellerieSuisse President Andreas Züllig calls on the cantons to better coordinate school holidays. It’s not in their interest for tourists to step on each other’s toes in the mountains while paying higher prices, he says.

‘The fact that everyone always has vacation at the same time is a problem,’ adds the president of the industry’s umbrella association in an interview broadcast by the German-speaking Sunday newspaper.

This year, for example, the school holidays in the cantons of Basel and Zurich as well as in Germany are at the same time, notes Mr. Züllig. ‘Rooms are booked quickly and prices are increasing,’ he continues. ‘It would help mountain tourism a lot if the big cantons could at least coordinate their holidays.’

Reduction of ski camps

He is also concerned about the decline in the number of ski camps, which, according to him, represent an advantageous alternative to winter vacations for children. In recent years, fewer and fewer camps of this type have been organized, he notes. Camps used to allow children to discover snow sports. If this no longer happens, they [les enfants] lose their connection with the mountains and no longer take skiing holidays.

According to the official, the hotel industry has recovered well after the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Switzerland has not become a destination overrun by tourists. ‘The offer remains expensive in international comparison’.

The problem, however, is influencers who post images of tourist sites, says Mr. Züllig. ‘People from all over the world go there just to take a photograph. This is an absurd development and a real problem for some places.’

